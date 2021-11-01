New York City’s coronavirus vaccine mandate for city employees is now effective as it faces the possible loss, at least for now, of thousands of workers who have not yet been vaccinated.

The city’s employees have been required since Friday at 5 p.m. to show proof of at least one jab to avoid suspension from their jobs. Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) has tried to incentivize unvaccinated employees to get vaccinated by offering an additional $500 to their paychecks for receiving their first dose.

About 91 percent of the city’s employees have been vaccinated, according to de Blasio. But nearly 22,800 employees had yet to receive their doses as of Sunday night; many have applied for exemptions.

Despite the financial motivation and deadlines, thousands of municipal employees and firefighters have been pushing back against the mandate leading up to the deadline, calling the order “tyranny” and an encroachment on their individual liberties. Critics of the mandate say the absence of police, firefighters and emergency responders could increase emergency response times.

Workers who are not in compliance with the new mandate or who have not applied for a reasonable accommodation will be placed on leave without pay.

Here’s what to know

  • The Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for children 5 to 11 years will be discussed Tuesday when the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which advises the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is scheduled to meet to recommend how to use the vaccine. The Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized its use.
  • The FDA is delaying a decision on whether to make Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine available to adolescents because the agency needs more time to evaluate if the shot increases the risk of a rare cardiac side effect, the company said Sunday.
  • Federal health officials said this weekend that foreign-national travelers under 18 who have not been vaccinated will not need to self-quarantine for seven days when they arrive in the United States.