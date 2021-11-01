About 91 percent of the city’s employees have been vaccinated, according to de Blasio. But nearly 22,800 employees had yet to receive their doses as of Sunday night; many have applied for exemptions.
Despite the financial motivation and deadlines, thousands of municipal employees and firefighters have been pushing back against the mandate leading up to the deadline, calling the order “tyranny” and an encroachment on their individual liberties. Critics of the mandate say the absence of police, firefighters and emergency responders could increase emergency response times.
Workers who are not in compliance with the new mandate or who have not applied for a reasonable accommodation will be placed on leave without pay.
Firefighters threaten New York state senator over mandate as city braces for possible staff shortage
Driving a ladder truck and wearing their uniforms on Friday morning, six firefighters stopped at the Brooklyn office of New York state Sen. Zellnor Myrie (D) to protest Mayor Bill de Blasio’s (D) order requiring all city workers to show proof of vaccination, a move that underscores the rising tensions over officials’ attempt to return to pre-pandemic life.
The group told Myrie’s staffers about 10:30 a.m. that they would have “blood on their hands” if de Blasio’s deadline for approximately 160,500 city employees to receive at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine was not suspended. It went into effect Friday at 5 p.m.
Matt Baer, director of policy and communications at the state senator’s office, said the firefighters also asked where the senator lived. While vaccination across the city’s departments has increased since the mandate was announced Oct. 20, the decision has been met with backlash — leading to concerns over shortages among the city’s essential workers.
White house press secretary tests positive for the coronavirus
ROME — White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Sunday that she has tested positive for the coronavirus but that she is experiencing only “mild symptoms.”
Psaki had been scheduled to travel with President Biden on his overseas trip to Italy and Scotland but dropped out just before Air Force One took off from Joint Base Andrews on Thursday, citing a “family emergency.” The emergency was that members of her household had tested positive for the coronavirus, she said.
Psaki said she received a negative result for the virus on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday but tested positive on Sunday, which she was disclosing “out of an abundance of transparency.”
Inside Russia's 'fourth wave': Record deaths, deep frustration and plenty of blame
Russia’s catastrophic “fourth wave” is a cautionary tale for a failing vaccination campaign, showing the difficulties in correcting course after the government’s confused, on-off messaging about covid-19.
Russia’s pandemic measures began with a strict lockdown in early 2020 and dropped before a crucial July 2020 vote on constitutional changes. This summer, Moscow brought in QR codes to prove vaccine status to enter bars, restaurants and cafes, but the unpopular measure was abandoned after a few weeks.
Some analysts say Russians’ distrust of authorities and skepticism of doctors — going back to Soviet times — helps explain the country’s vaccine reticence. Others blame anti-vaccine activists and rampant disinformation on social media.