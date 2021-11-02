One of the closest-watched races was Buffalo, where India Walton was running to become the first socialist mayor of a major U.S. city since 1960s. But Walton, who would also be Buffalo’s first Black female mayor, faced an aggressive write-in campaign from Mayor Byron Brown, who was defeated in the September primary.
Boston was also poised to elect a woman of color for the first time, while voters in Pittsburgh could elect that city’s first Black mayor.
Voters in some cities were also considering controversial ballot questions, several of which focused on public safety and police reform a year after the murder of George Floyd.
In Cleveland, residents were poised to decide whether to create a civilian commission that could fire or discipline officers. In Miami Beach, voters considered whether to ban the sale of alcohol at bars and nightclubs after 2 a.m.
One of the most consequential referendums occurred Tuesday in Minneapolis, a city that has been in turmoil since Floyd’s death in May 2020 galvanized the Black Lives Matter movement and its call to shift resources from police departments. If approved, the Minneapolis referendum would scrap the Minneapolis police department and replace it with a new force focused on a “comprehensive public health” approach to law enforcement.
The focus on public safety in many city elections comes as large U.S. cities experienced a 30 percent jump in killings in 2020, the biggest one-year increase since the federal government began compiling national figures in the 1960s. In many cities, the number of homicides continued to rise this year.
“The fear of gun crime is palpable in American cities, and because home rule is being eroded in many states, cities now have very little ability to get guns off the streets,” said Ned Hill, who teaches economics at Ohio State’s John Glenn College of Public Affairs. “Cities are now having conversations to figure out what does respectful, community policing mean?”
“And what we are seeing,” Hill added, “is an uneasy alliance and relationship between the traditional, moderate portion of the Democratic Party and the progressive wing.”
In New York, where Democrats have a greater than 6-to-1 voter registration advantage over the GOP, that discussion largely took place this summer ahead of the Democratic primary to replace Mayor Bill de Blasio, who could not to seek a third term because of term limits.
In September, Eric Adams, a former police captain who vowed to fight crime, won the Democratic nomination, defeating several more-liberal candidates. Adams faced Republican Curtis Sliwa, founder of the Guardian Angels, in Tuesday’s general election.
In Boston, the campaign to replace former mayor Marty Walsh, who stepped down in March to become labor secretary, largely focused on spiraling housing costs, education and the city’s opioid crisis. But the race also highlighted the city’s growing diversity because for the first time in 200 years, Boston was poised to elect someone other than a White man.
City Councilor Michelle Wu (D), the daughter of Taiwanese immigrants, faced off against Annissa Essaibi George (D), the daughter of a Tunisian immigrant who identifies as Arab American.
In Atlanta, where Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) decided not to seek a second term, 14 candidates competed in a mayor’s race that has become a referendum on who can best manage a city that appears at political and cultural crossroads as its non-Black population has soared over the past decade.
Former mayor Kasim Reed (D), who previously held the post from 2010 to 2018, and City Council President Felicia A. Moore (D) were widely considered to be the front-runners in a race that was dominated by debate over how to curb the city’s rising homicide rate amid an exodus of officers from its police force.
If no candidate in the crowded race receives more than 50 percent of the vote, the top two finishers will be forced into a Nov. 30 runoff.
In Seattle, a city hard-hit by commercial vacancies downtown, City Council President M. Lorena González (D) squared off against former council member Bruce Harrell in the mayor’s race.
González is a staunch liberal, who last year advocated reducing police funding by as much as 50 percent and diverting that money to social programs. Noting homicides in Seattle increased by 73 percent last year, Harrell hammered González as he sought to rally moderate voters and business owners behind his candidacy.
Several of the nation’s marquee mayoral races were held in the Rust Belt, where aging cities emerged as a new front in the ideological battles engulfing the Democratic Party.
On Monday, Walton and her supporters gathered at a newly formed meeting house and bar named after socialist leader Eugene V. Debs on Buffalo’s dilapidated East Side.
A 39-year-old community organizer, Walton was a teenage mother who dropped out of high school before becoming a nurse. In September, Walton shocked many political observers when she defeated Brown (D), who was elected mayor in 2017.
Walton’s primary win was seen as a major victory for the far-left wing of the Democratic Party, as well as racial justice protesters who want more spending social services and less on traditional forms of policing. Walton has received heavy backing from left-leaning affluent communities on the city’s West Side as well as the East Side.
“The conditions of concentrated poverty and disadvantage is what allows crime to thrive, and [Brown’s] police department has been unaccountable and opaque,” Walton said in an interview. “My public safety plan centers on solving the root causes of crime and also having transparency and accountability.”
But after he lost the primary, Brown launched a write-in campaign, banking on support from moderates and Buffalo residents who oppose reducing funding for police. A host of labor unions, including the United Auto Workers and AFSCME, supported Brown, despite Walton’s efforts to win over blue-collar voters.
As he campaigned Tuesday in a dark, pinstriped suit, Brown said he was optimistic that moderate Democrats “will fight back against this far-left, socialist movement.”
“It’s dividing the party, [and] it’s making it more difficult to get things done at the national level,” said Brown.
Yet Brown’s path to victory was complicated by the need for his supporters to write-in his name on their ballots. His campaign handed out stamps bearing his name for voters to use to minimize potential misspellings (stamps, but not stickers, are allowed for use on ballots in New York state).
Despite those obstacles, Caitlin Szalkowski, 36, voted for Brown, even though the Democrat likes some of Walton’s ideas.
“The movement she represents make me uneasy,” said Szalkowski, a psychology professor.
“We have made a lot of progress in the last decade and a half, and there’s a sense of not wanting to see that backslide,” she added.
But in Buffalo’s West Side neighborhood of Elmwood Village, where historical homes sit on tree-lined streets named for U.S. states, 26-year-old Sara Rosenblatt said she and many of her friends and co-workers voted for Walton.
Rosenblatt said Walton was part of a group of “far-left women of color rising in power” and “only good has come of that.”
Shawn Donahue, a political scientist at the University of Buffalo, said he couldn’t recall another mayoral election quite like this in the city. He said he had fielded calls from media outlets in Switzerland and Brazil asking him about the race. Meanwhile, “the only thing that people are talking about more in the Buffalo area are the Bills,” said Donahue, referring to the Buffalo Bills 5-and-2 record this year.
In Cleveland, the mayor’s race also pitted a diverse coalition of younger and left-leaning voters against older voters in the city’s more traditional outer neighborhoods.
Justin Bibb, a Black 34-year-old nonprofit executive, was the top vote-getter in the September Democratic primary after he campaigned on holding the police more accountable, including supporting the referendum for a civilian police commission, known as Issue 24.
But in the days leading up to the election, the Democrat found himself locked in a tight race against City Council President Kevin Kelley (D), 54, who is White and made his opposition to Issue 24 the central message of his campaign.
In Detroit, two-term Mayor Mike Duggan was challenged by fellow Democrat Anthony Adams in that city’s mayor’s race. Duggan, a former business executive, promised to expand job training and economic development, while Adams, a former deputy mayor, campaigned on reducing arrests for minor crimes as well as fighting poverty and evictions.
In Pittsburgh, meanwhile, Ed Gainey was vying to become the city’s first Black mayor after he defeated incumbent Bill Peduto in the May Democratic primary. Gainey faced Republican Tony Moreno, who is White and a former police officer, on Tuesday.
Moreno is a former Democrat who lost in the primary but then accepted the Republican nomination to compete against Gainey, who Moreno argued was not tough enough on crime.
Slater reported from Buffalo.