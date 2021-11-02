Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are meeting Tuesday to discuss giving the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to children ages 5 to 11 and are expected to recommend moving forward.

The Food and Drug Administration has already authorized the shots, which deliver about one-third of the vaccine dose given to adults.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky is expected to sign off later Tuesday on the recommendation from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, allowing clinicians, pharmacies and other health-care providers to start giving the shots as early as Wednesday. The vaccination effort will be fully running by the week of Nov. 8, said Jeff Zients, the White House coronavirus coordinator at a news conference Monday.

Biden administration officials have said the government has enough of the Pfizer vaccine for all 28 million children in this age group. States, territories and other jurisdictions began placing initial orders about two weeks ago, and workers at Pfizer and at distribution centers have begun the process of preparing and packing 15 million doses, Zients said.

Here’s what to know

