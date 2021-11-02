CDC Director Rochelle Walensky is expected to sign off later Tuesday on the recommendation from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, allowing clinicians, pharmacies and other health-care providers to start giving the shots as early as Wednesday. The vaccination effort will be fully running by the week of Nov. 8, said Jeff Zients, the White House coronavirus coordinator at a news conference Monday.
Thousands were gathered Sunday for Shanghai Disneyland’s Halloween party when suddenly the gates closed and health-care workers fully dressed in white protective suits descended on the site. It was like a scene out of a scary movie, but these people weren’t in costume.
The site had been ordered to shutter its doors after a woman who visited Disneyland over the weekend tested positive Sunday for the coronavirus, according to Chinese media. Partygoers at the park that day were told they couldn’t leave until they got tested for the coronavirus. Officials tested more than 30,000 people who had gone to Disneyland that weekend. They all tested negative.
Shanghai Disney Resort said in a statement Sunday it was cooperating with “the pandemic investigation in other provinces and cities” by suspending entry into the park temporarily and closing some of its attractions.
Amazon will lift its masking requirement for fully vaccinated warehouse workers starting Tuesday, the company said in a notice to workers viewed by CNBC, unless mandated otherwise by local or state officials.
The move reverses an order requiring masks that was placed on all warehouse workers regardless of vaccination status in August, when the delta variant was pushing infections and deaths in the country back up. But rising vaccination rates and the wide availability of vaccine shots have motivated the company to ease its masking rules, Amazon said in the notice.
The company had lifted its masking requirement in May for vaccinated employees. Amazon didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)
The company has been reluctant to impose a vaccine mandate that could result in thousands of workers leaving its warehouses during a tight labor market, Bloomberg reported in August.
But Amazon has sought to persuade its workers to get vaccinated through its “Max your Vax” lottery, which offers cash prizes worth up to $500,000, cars, and vacation packages to employees who have submitted proof of vaccination.
Last month, one worker in an Amazon facility in Ohio won $500,000 after entering the company vaccination sweepstakes. The worker, who said she had been hesitant about getting vaccinated, told WKYC 3 Studios, a local broadcaster, it "was the most exciting, blissful, amazing day of my life so far.”
Amazon employs more than 1.3 million workers worldwide, including 950,000 people in the United States. Its warehouse workers have continued to work in-person throughout the pandemic, and its corporate employees have been told they must return to their offices by Jan. 3.
Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, has now killed 5 million people worldwide since the pandemic began almost two years ago.
The United States leads the world in total covid-19 deaths, with more than 744,000, according to Washington Post data, though more than a dozen countries have higher per-capita rates, with Peru leading at 616 reported deaths per 100,000 people.
Brazil, where lawmakers have accused President Jair Bolsonaro of potential crimes against humanity for mishandling the pandemic, has reported 608,000 fatalities. India, where the delta variant was first discovered, has recorded more than 458,000 deaths. Russia, navigating through a deadly fourth wave, has recorded 235,000 deaths.
China, where the novel coronavirus is first suspected to have spread among human populations, has reported about 4,800 deaths. (It was criticized early in the pandemic over death tolls that remained relatively low even as death counts surged across the United States and Europe.) China has been aiming to stamp out any trace of the coronavirus as it prepares to host the 2022 Winter Olympics.
The countries that have reported zero deaths from the coronavirus include North Korea, which shut its border down with the outside world in January 2020, and Tonga, an archipelago country in the South Pacific that reported its first case last month.
Global tallies are likely undercounts, health experts have said. In many countries, insufficient testing has been a major obstacle to understanding the scale of the pandemic.
Anthony S. Fauci, President Biden’s top medical adviser, said in May he had “no doubt” that U.S. covid-19 deaths were higher than reported, responding to a University of Washington study that said 905,000 had died at the time when the official count was 570,000. The study estimated the global death count at the time to be 6.9 million.
Foreign-national children who have not been vaccinated against the coronavirus will not need to self-quarantine for seven days upon arrival in the United States, health officials said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an amended order clarifying its position Saturday after some international travelers raised concerns about their children needing to self-quarantine for that long under new rules that will apply once a travel ban on visitors from 33 countries is lifted on Nov. 8.
The United States is lifting travel restrictions that have meant most foreign nationals who have been in the United Kingdom, several European Union countries, Brazil or China in the previous 14 days are not permitted to enter the United States. Most non-U. S. citizens and nonimmigrants arriving by air will be required to show both proof of vaccination and proof of a negative coronavirus test taken within three days of departure.
Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are meeting Tuesday to discuss giving the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to children ages 5 to 11 and are expected to recommend moving forward. The Food and Drug Administration has already authorized the shots, which deliver about one-third of the vaccine given to adults.
CDC Director Rochelle Walensky is expected to sign off later Tuesday on the recommendation from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, allowing clinicians, pharmacies and other health-care providers to start giving the shots as early as Wednesday. The vaccination effort will be fully running by the week of Nov. 8, said Jeff Zients, the White House coronavirus coordinator at a news conference Monday.
Biden administration officials have said the government has enough of the Pfizer vaccine for all 28 million children in this age group. States, territories and other jurisdictions began placing initial orders about two weeks ago, and workers at Pfizer and at distribution centers have begun the process of preparing and packing 15 million doses, Zients said.
Parents will be able to go to vaccines.gov and look for vaccines for children 5 to 11 to find a location near them that is offering the shot. In some states, parents may be more likely to get shots from pediatrician’s offices. In others, health departments are coordinating with community clinics or pop-up clinics at schools and other locations.