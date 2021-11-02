Jackson was entering a campus building when he fell and hit his head, Frank Watkins, a spokesman for Jackson, told The Washington Post. He was taken to Howard University Hospital where he underwent a series of tests, including a CT scan, which came back normal. He was kept overnight for observation, Watkins said.
Santita Jackson, one of Jackson’s daughters, tweeted that he is “resting comfortably & doing well,” in a post sharing a link to a news story about Jackson taking a fall while on campus helping student protesters.
“We thank u 4 ur prayers!,” she tweeted. “Fighting 4 u is what he’ll always do. His goal is 2 ensure the well-being of @HowardU students.”
Students at Howard have been protesting since mid-October over student housing and representation. Frederick recently called on students who have occupied the Blackburn University Center and pitched tents outside to cease their demonstration, saying, “Howard University’s proud tradition of student protest has never been — and can never be — invoked as a justification for tactics that harm our students.”
Jackson was entering the Blackburn University Center — which students began occupying on the night of Oct. 12 — when he sustained the injury, the school said. Frederick tweeted that he and the university were “wishing Rev. Jackson a speedy recovery.”
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to you and your family,” he wrote.
Watkins said Jackson was in town meeting with Howard’s administration and students “to try to reconcile the issues” related to university housing. Watkins said he had not spoken with Jackson directly on Tuesday morning, but added: “I would assume that he would continue to try to bridge those differences between the students and the administration.”
Monday marked the third time this year that Jackson, who has Parkinson’s disease, has been hospitalized. After he underwent gallbladder surgery earlier this year, Jackson and his wife, Jacqueline Jackson, were hospitalized in August when they tested positive for the coronavirus.
Read more: