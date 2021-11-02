With their opening statements, attorneys on each side took their first opportunity to address the jury by recounting in vivid detail what happened in August 2020, when Rittenhouse, then 17, shot three people during unrest that gripped Kenosha following a police shooting.
Rittenhouse, 18, has been charged with homicide, attempted homicide and other counts. He has pleaded not guilty.
The attorneys offered areas of agreement: Kenosha was aflame, they said, with protests, riots and looting shaking the community after an officer was filmed shooting and injuring Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man. Rittenhouse went to the city from his home in Illinois and, during confrontations that ensued there, shot and killed two people — 36-year-old Joseph Rosenbaum and 26-year-old Anthony Huber — and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz, who was also 26 at the time.
The question, these attorneys and outside experts say, is whether jurors agree with Rittenhouse’s argument that he acted in self-defense.
This case “isn’t a whodunit, when did it happen or anything like that,” said Mark Richards, one of Rittenhouse’s attorneys. Instead, “the central issue in this case is going to be self-defense,” said Thomas C. Binger, one of the prosecutors.
But from there, the two sides found little else to agree on.
Binger, an assistant Kenosha County district attorney, repeatedly cast Rittenhouse — who traveled to Kenosha from his home in Antioch, Ill., about 20 miles away — as an outsider, making multiple references to “our community.”
During his 35-minute opening remarks, Binger said that “tourists from outside our community were drawn to the chaos here in Kenosha.”
Kyle Rittenhouse’s homicide trial begins this week, pitting claims of self-defense against accusations of vigilantism
People in Kenosha were shaken and afraid as protests there gave way to riots and destruction after Blake was shot, Binger said, so they boarded up windows or armed themselves. He called those actions reasonable but described Rittenhouse as an outlier amid the mayhem for turning to violence.
Despite all of the confrontations, fear and unrest on Kenosha’s streets at the time, Binger said, “the only person that killed anyone was the defendant, Kyle Rittenhouse,” repeatedly pointing at him in the courtroom for emphasis.
Richards spoke next, saying that Rittenhouse saw the looting and destruction and wanted only to help defend the community.
During his 41-minute statement, Richards displayed a series of photographs and video footage from the night of the shootings to buttress his narrative. The case, he said, will turn on events that occurred over just a matter of minutes.
Responding to Binger’s comment that only Rittenhouse shot someone amid the unrest, he said that only Rittenhouse was chased by Rosenbaum. After that shooting, people in Kenosha “attacked him in the street like an animal,” Richards said about his client.
Richards added later that Rittenhouse approached police with his hands raised to turn himself in but was told to keep moving, so he returned home. He later turned himself in in Illinois.
Richards also pushed back on the depiction of Rittenhouse as an interloper, pointing out to the jury of Kenosha County residents that his father lived in Kenosha and that Rittenhouse had a lifeguarding job nearby.
Jurors also heard Tuesday afternoon from Dominick Black, the first witness, who testified that he bought the AR-15 that Rittenhouse fired during the shootings. Black said he dated Rittenhouse’s sister and had become friends with the teenager, at one point confirming that they had referred to each other as brothers.
Black said he lived in Kenosha with his stepfather and testified that he purchased the gun for Rittenhouse with the 17-year-old’s money because the teenager was too young to buy it. The gun was kept at Black’s house, he said, with the plan that Rittenhouse would get it when he turned 18.
Black testified that the gun was normally locked up but said his stepfather took out the weapon because of the rioting, in case someone broke into their home. While Rittenhouse was in their home that day, he got the gun and searched for medical supplies like bandages, Black testified.
After the shootings, Black said, Rittenhouse appeared agitated and said he had to shoot to protect himself from people trying to hurt him.
“He was freaking out,” Black said, describing Rittenhouse as pale and “just scared.”
Black testified that he drove Rittenhouse home following the shootings, and that the 17-year-old’s family suggested fleeing town to family property in Michigan or West Virginia. Black said he lobbied instead for Rittenhouse to promptly turn himself in to police.
Black is also facing criminal charges over the gun purchase in a case filed by the same office prosecuting Rittenhouse. Black acknowledged hoping that his testimony could help him with that case but said prosecutors have not promised him anything.
Later on Tuesday, prosecutors called Koerri Washington, a Kenosha resident who live-streamed local social justice protests on Facebook that summer. Much of the video footage from the night of the shootings came from Washington’s Facebook streams, some of which Binger showed the jury.
The main video, which ran about 10 minutes, showed Rittenhouse mingling among other young armed men at a gas station, three blocks from where he shot Rosenbaum. It was there that arguments broke out between protesters and the armed men who had flocked to Kenosha.
Binger asked Washington whether any of the armed men, despite the aggression directed at them from demonstrators, had fired shots at the gas station. Washington said no.
Guarino reported from Kenosha.