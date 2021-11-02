City Question Two, as it is known on the ballot, would amend the Minneapolis charter to allow the police department to be replaced by a Department of Public Safety. The new agency would take a “comprehensive public health approach” to public safety, including dispatching mental health workers to certain calls and more investment in violence prevention efforts.
The measure also would remove decades-old language from the city charter requiring a minimum number of police officers based on its population. The new department “could include” police officers “if necessary” — wording that has alarmed some residents even as authors of the measure insist armed officers wouldn’t disappear entirely because they are mandated by Minnesota law to respond to specific calls.
Voters also were considering the fate of Mayor Jacob Frey, a liberal Democrat who has faced criticism for his leadership of the city after Floyd’s death — including his refusal to defund the police and his response to the city’s rising crime. All 13 members of the city council are also on the ballot in an election that has been driven by the intense debate over public safety in the city’s first election since Floyd’s May 25, 2020, death beneath the knee of a White Minneapolis police officer.
While Floyd’s murder sparked urgent calls for reform in a city where residents have long complained about the brutal tactics of police, especially toward people of color, the question of how to get there has exposed deep divides across this overwhelmingly Democratic city.
“We can’t continue like this. We need change with the police,” said Chris Conner, a 26-year-old retail worker who was preparing to cast his ballot at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, just blocks from the burned-out husk of a South Minneapolis police station that was destroyed in the fiery protests in the aftermath of Floyd’s death.
Conner, who is White, recalled how changes made after other high-profile police killings in the city — body cameras and enhanced training — were supposed to fix the department’s problems and offer more accountability. But Floyd was killed, and Conner said he has observed no change in “hostile behavior” from police — “only that you see them less.”
“I feel like it’s better to start over,” said Conner, who voted in support of the ballot measure.
In the city where George Floyd was killed, the mayor fights to keep his job in a tough reelection race
But across town in North Minneapolis, the heart of the city’s Black community, which has been hard hit by rising violence, voters said they strongly supported reform but were uneasy about what replacing the police department would mean, pointing to the lack of specifics about what would happen next.
“It’s a no-win situation,” said Nicole Dillard, who voted against the policing question. Dillard, who is Black, said she was no fan of Minneapolis police, but she worried the ballot measure was a backdoor effort to simply abolish the police, which was untenable in a neighborhood where gun violence has killed and wounded dozens of people this year. “We need someone to call, and if it’s not police, who will it be?” Dillard said. “We already don’t have enough police on the street.”
Not far from where Dillard voted was a large memorial for Aniya Allen, a 6-year-old who was fatally shot while riding in her mother’s car in May — one of several children killed by stray gunfire this year whose killings have gone unsolved.
Nearby, dozens of volunteers for Yes 4 Minneapolis, the group that gathered signatures to get the question on the ballot, stood on street corners, waving signs encouraging voters to support the measure.
“We can have more than just status quo!” one volunteer yelled.
The policing measure would expand oversight of the city’s public safety to include the city council and the mayor, who has had sole administrative oversight of the police department. But details about how the public safety agency would be implemented and operate are unclear.
Minneapolis officials — including the city clerk and city attorney’s office — have said the language of the proposal dictates that city leaders would have 30 days to begin setting up the new agency, including the appointment of an interim public safety commissioner nominated by the mayor and approved by the city council.
Because the approved ballot language replaces the police department, the job of police chief would also be removed within 30 days — though the measure’s authors have said the new commissioner could appoint a police chief if he or she so chose.
That has led to speculation about what might happen in coming days and weeks with the city’s already-diminished police department if the measure passes. Nearly 300 officers have left the force since Floyd’s killing, leaving the department struggling to respond to 911 calls amid record violent crime in the city.
Police Chief Medaria Arradondo, the first Black officer to lead the department, has spoken out forcefully against the ballot measure in recent days, calling the idea of having to report to 14 different people “wholly unbearable” and suggesting it would further endanger the city’s most vulnerable, including people of color who bear the brunt of violent crime.
Amid speculation that the ballot measure’s approval could lead to even more officer departures, Arradondo, who has said he has no interest in the commissioner job, insisted last week he was “confident” that officers would honor their “oath” to serve the community and stay on the job. “Our men and women are going to wake up Wednesday morning [and] they’re going to continue to show up,” Arradondo said.
While city officials expected the results of the ballot initiative would be announced late Tuesday night after polls close, the races for mayor and city council might not be resolved until Wednesday because of ranked-choice voting.
The state’s best-known Democratic liberals — U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, both of whom live in Minneapolis — supported the question, while other top Democrats, including Gov. Tim Walz and U.S. Sen Amy Klobuchar, opposed it.
Although the White House never formally weighed in on the measure, advisers to President Biden worked on opposite sides of the fight, which spurred millions of dollars in contributions to both sides — much of that money from interests outside Minneapolis and a nod to the national implications of the election.
JaNae’ Bates, a minister and leader of Yes 4 Minneapolis, said if the measure fails, “disinformation” put out by the measure’s opponents would be to blame. But she argued the group’s efforts had transformed the conversation around public safety in the city, and it would continue to fight for reform.
“No matter what happens today, the eyes of the world will continue to be on Minneapolis as we move forward, because there’s work to be done regardless of the outcome of the election,” Bates said.