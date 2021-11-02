Voters also were considering the fate of Mayor Jacob Frey, a liberal Democrat who has faced criticism for his leadership of the city after Floyd’s death — including his refusal to defund the police and his response to the city’s rising crime. All 13 members of the city council are also on the ballot in an election that has been driven by the intense debate over public safety in the city’s first election since Floyd’s May 25, 2020, death beneath the knee of a White Minneapolis police officer.