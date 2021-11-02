Under New York rules, all municipal employees had to prove they received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine by Oct. 29 at 5 p.m. or apply for an exemption on medical or religious grounds by Oct. 27. On Nov. 1, those who were not in compliance with the policy and who had not applied for an exemption were expected to be placed on leave without pay. They could be disciplined and ultimately lose their job under the state’s Civil Service Law, although the exact timeline depends on the department and existing agreements with employees and their unions.