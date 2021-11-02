PG&E said its estimate of $1.15 billion in costs from the Dixie Fire represents the low end of projected expenses. The exact cost will depend on the cause of the fire, the contents of damaged structures, the number of trees destroyed, personal injuries and the cost of fire suppression, among other factors, the utility wrote. PG&E said it could also be liable for additional costs if a court determines that its equipment was a substantial cause of the blaze.