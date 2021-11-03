Defense lawyers said Wednesday that they struck the Black potential jurors for reasons other than their race. One knew Arbery and shared a desire to “keep his name alive,” they said. Another came to court believing Arbery was “hunted” and “killed like an animal.” Yet another seemed promising at first, they said, but was about to get married to a woman who had expressed support for Arbery on her Facebook page, using the rallying cry “I Run with Maud.”