Romania and Bulgaria suffer record death tolls amid low vaccination rates
The two countries led the world in per-capita deaths in the past week, according to Washington Post figures. About 16 Romanians per 100,000 died from covid-19 in the past seven days; in Bulgaria, 14 per 100,000 died. During the same period, about 3 out of every 100,000 people in the United States died.
The two countries’ experiences serve as cautionary tales to other states with low vaccination rates. Higher vaccination rates have tended to correlate with fewer fatalities from covid-19.
Romania has inoculated 31 percent of its 19.3 million residents, according to European health officials. Bulgaria has vaccinated 21 percent of its 6.9 million people. The 30 countries that make up the European Economic Area have vaccinated about 64 percent of their approximately 450 million people.
Vaccine hesitancy appears to be one of the main culprits behind the low immunization rates in Romania and Bulgaria. Countries in Eastern Europe and former member-states of the Soviet Union have shown skepticism about vaccination in general, even before the pandemic, according to a Gallup survey published in May and based on surveys in the latter half of 2020. European researchers have described that reluctance as a legacy of widespread compulsory vaccination programs under Soviet communism.
People in those two regions were among the least likely in the world to be willing to take a coronavirus vaccine, according to Gallup’s report. Less than 40 percent of Romanian and Bulgarian respondents said they’d get vaccinated if a coronavirus vaccine was made available immediately.
That hesitancy is being seen even among health-care professionals. In Bulgaria, about 30 percent of doctors remain unvaccinated against the coronavirus, Al Jazeera reported this week, citing the Bulgarian Doctors’ Union. Up to half of some hospital staff remain unvaccinated.
Vaccine doses appear to be easily accessible in both countries. Romania has been selling leftover doses to European neighbors and to faraway nations, while doctors have been pleading the public to get vaccinated, according to the Associated Press. Bulgarian authorities have opened up vaccination sites across the country, including in urban parks and rural villages.
Masks are mandatory in all indoor public settings in both countries, and vaccine passports – certificates that can serve as proof of vaccination – are required to enter some public venues, according to the U.S. embassies in each capital.
Romania also has a curfew effective from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Only those who are fully vaccinated, have recovered from covid-19 in the past 180 days, are working, or are dealing with an emergency can be out during that time.
Colorado hospitals can turn away patients as state grapples with covid-19 surge
Colorado’s governor said hospitals can turn away new admissions as they deal with a surge of coronavirus cases that has strained the state’s hospitals.
Gov. Jared Polis (D) signed an executive order over the weekend authorizing the state’s public health department to determine whether hospitals or emergency departments are at or will soon hit capacity. The department can order such facilities to halt admissions and redirect or transfer patients, according to the order that will be in effect for 30 days starting Sunday.
The move highlights the continued trouble faced by parts of the country, even as numbers at the national level suggest that the delta variant-driven surge that swamped emergency rooms this summer and fall has started to ebb. Officials say the state’s staffing shortages are also contributing to the burden felt by rising cases — and one bioethicist said the upward trend is particularly troubling without actions that can help bring numbers back down.
Right now there are “two Colorados,” said Matthew Wynia, director of the Center for Bioethics and Humanities at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus.
A Connecticut health-care system began administering coronavirus vaccine doses to children almost as soon as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention signed off Tuesday night on giving the Pfizer-BioNTech shots to millions of kids ages 5 to 11.
After getting his first dose of the vaccine, which is one-third the amount of those given to adults, the first child of the six to get vaccinated assured the others it didn’t hurt, and high-fived the health-care provider who gave him the dose. Hartford HealthCare broadcast the vaccinations live on Facebook and in front of reporters.
The same evening, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont (D) said on Twitter that his state was ready to vaccinate the estimated 278,000 children now eligible in the state. “The data is clear: This vaccine is safe for kids,” he said.
The go-ahead from the CDC ends months of anxiety for children, President Biden said in a statement. “We have already secured enough vaccine supply for every child in America,” he added.
America is not the first country to start vaccinating young children. Cuba has vaccinated toddlers as young as 2 years old, while Cambodia, Chile and China have approved vaccine shots for young kids. The United Arab Emirates has greenlit Chinese-designed vaccine shots for kids as young as 3.
Reem Nouh, the mother of the first child to get vaccinated at the Hartford Healthcare facility, said her family is now all fully vaccinated according to remarks published by Connecticut Public Radio. “It’s a sigh of relief as parents,” she said. Her older daughter, who’s 14, has been vaccinated, while her husband, is an operating room nurse.
Two eight-year-old girls from the same class in an elementary school in West Hartford were among the six. They are planning to encourage their classmates to get vaccinated, according to the local station.