President Biden said Tuesday the United States has “reached a turning point in our battle against Covid-19,” following a green light from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for 5-to-11-year-olds, clearing the way for millions of children to get immunized against the virus.

Biden said the vaccine would put an end to “months of anxious worrying” for parents about their children and reduce the spread of the virus. Almost immediately after the CDC’s sign-off, a Connecticut health-care system vaccinated six children with a pediatric coronavirus vaccine dose, about one-third the amount given to adults. The two-dose regimen for children requires another shot three weeks later.

After getting his shot, the first of the six children to get vaccinated assured the others that it didn’t hurt and high-fived the health-care provider who gave him the dose. The same evening, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont (D) tweeted that his state was ready to vaccinate the estimated 278,000 children now eligible in the state. “The data is clear: This vaccine is safe for kids,” he said.

The United States is not the first country to start vaccinating young children. Cuba, Chile, China and the United Arab Emirates are among those to have rolled out coronavirus vaccines to young children.

