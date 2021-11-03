Biden said the vaccine would put an end to “months of anxious worrying” for parents about their children and reduce the spread of the virus. Almost immediately after the CDC’s sign-off, a Connecticut health-care system vaccinated six children with a pediatric coronavirus vaccine dose, about one-third the amount given to adults. The two-dose regimen for children requires another shot three weeks later.
After getting his shot, the first of the six children to get vaccinated assured the others that it didn’t hurt and high-fived the health-care provider who gave him the dose. The same evening, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont (D) tweeted that his state was ready to vaccinate the estimated 278,000 children now eligible in the state. “The data is clear: This vaccine is safe for kids,” he said.
The United States is not the first country to start vaccinating young children. Cuba, Chile, China and the United Arab Emirates are among those to have rolled out coronavirus vaccines to young children.
WHO grants emergency approval to Indian-made vaccine Covaxin
The World Health Organization announced Wednesday that it had granted emergency use approval for Covaxin, a coronavirus vaccine produced by Indian firm Bharat Biotech.
The vaccine will be the eighth granted emergency use listing by the global health body. Its designation could substantially increase the supply of vaccines to Covax, a WHO-backed vaccine-sharing initiative that requires emergency use approval for any vaccines it administers.
It may also be a relief for more than 100 million Indians who have received the vaccine and a boost for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has promoted vaccines developed in India, even receiving two shots of Covaxin himself.
Indian Health Ministry data currently shows that more than 121 million doses of Covaxin have already been given to its citizens. WHO emergency use approval will also open up more doors for international travel as some countries, including the United States, only consider vaccines with the approval valid for incoming visitors.
“This emergency use listing expands the availability of vaccines, the most effective medical tools we have to end the pandemic,” said Mariângela Simão, WHO assistant-director general for access to medicines and health products. “But we must keep up the pressure to meet the needs of all populations, giving priority to the at-risk groups who are still waiting for their first dose, before we can start declaring victory.”
Unlike vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna, Covaxin is not based upon new mRNA technology. Instead, it uses an inactivated antigen of the virus that causes covid-19, to stimulate an immune response.
This is an older, well-established technology for vaccines and has been used by other WHO-approved vaccines like the Chinese-made Sinopharm and Sinovac.
WHO’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE), recommended the use of the vaccine in two doses, with a four-week interval between doses, in all age groups 18 and older. The panel said that the vaccine was found to have 78 percent efficacy against covid-19 “of any severity,” 14 or more days after the second dose.
SAGE also noted that the vaccine was “extremely suitable” for low- and middle-income countries due to easy storage requirements — a contrast to drugs like those made by Pfizer and Moderna, which require ultracold storage.
Vaccines may offer less protection for immunocompromised people, CDC study says
Vaccines were around 77 percent effective against covid-19-associated hospitalization for immunocompromised adults, compared with 90 percent for immunocompetent adults, the study said. “This difference persisted irrespective of mRNA vaccine product,” it added, with the study looking at the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccine and excluding the Johnson & Johnson shot.
It analyzed data from 187 hospitals in nine states from January to September of this year and defined immunocompromised people as those with “suppressed humoral or cellular immunity resulting from health conditions or medications.” The CDC estimates that about 3 percent of the U.S. adult population may fall into this category and are generally more at risk of serious, prolonged illness as a result of covid-19.
Nonetheless, the study found that immunocompromised people still benefit from a coronavirus vaccination and should receive three doses and a booster shot, consistent with CDC recommendations.
In October, the CDC said that moderately or severely immunocompromised people who have already received a third dose of a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine may get a fourth shot six months or more after their last dose was administered.
Health experts draw a distinction between additional doses and boosters. Additional doses are given to people with weakened immune systems and are aimed at improving their response to the initial two-shot vaccine series. A booster is given after a person has completed their vaccine series and protection against the virus has begun to wane over time.
Trying to keep up covid-19 safety in communities where many decided the pandemic wasn't real
JACKSON, Miss. — For the third straight year, Nan Moak’s children are doing online school. Their school district in Rankin County no longer provides online learning, so Moak enrolled them in a private program.
That’s because Moak said she can’t face sending them to a school where masks aren’t worn, where officials are against safety precautions, where neighbors may be unwittingly passing the coronavirus to her family because they refuse to vaccinate. Her 12-year-old daughter is vaccinated, but her 10-year-old son isn’t yet eligible.
“Sixty-six deaths a day, nobody cares about that, that’s what it feels like. Your government does not care about that,” Moak said, referencing the state’s August covid death rate. “There are double digit deaths from covid daily … people are desensitized.”
Although deaths in the state have dropped dramatically in recent weeks, the state recently passed a grim milestone, as 10,000 of its residents have died of covid since the pandemic. Moak’s family talks about when the children will go back, but there’s no concrete answer. They just don’t know.
The strain on parents during this pandemic has been well documented. But some continue to live with a unique, additional layer of stress: trying to keep up covid-19 safety in communities, like here, in Mississippi, where many leaders and neighbors decided the pandemic wasn’t real, wasn’t serious or is just a part of life now.
Peru's interior minister resigns amid coronavirus controversy
Peru’s interior minister, Luis Barranzuela, announced his resignation amid growing calls for him to step aside after he allegedly held a party at his home in a breach of coronavirus restrictions.
Peru has been among the hardest-hit Latin American countries during the pandemic, with its hospitals overcrowded and demand for oxygen outstripping availability. It has the world’s worst per capita death toll from the coronavirus.
A number of lawmakers had called on the country’s prime minister to request Barranzuela step down for not setting an example during a health emergency.
“The health emergency that we are experiencing and the popular government that we represent require discipline and respect for health measures. Let’s not be irresponsible,” Congresswoman Kelly Portalatino tweeted late Tuesday.
In a statement posted on Twitter, Barranzuela rejected the accusations as “false” but said he made the decision to resign in the interests of “governability and trust.” Local media reported that he held a Halloween party. He had previously said the purpose of the gathering was to help resolve conflicts in Peru, not a social event.
The country’s president, Pedro Castillo, confirmed on Twitter he had accepted the resignation.
Peru imposed one of the earliest and strictest lockdowns in Latin America in March 2020 — before many countries in Europe. A second lockdown was introduced in January this year in the capital Lima and nine other regions following a wave of infections that brought hospitals close to collapse.
Barranzuela is not the first Peruvian official to resign during the pandemic. Foreign Minister Elizabeth Astete resigned in February after acknowledging she received a dose of the coronavirus vaccine from China’s Sinopharm, outside of clinical trials and before the national immunization program began, Reuters reported at the time. The country’s health minister reportedly also stepped down at the time of the controversy.
Key coronavirus updates from around the world
- In Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has caused a stir on social media after an image circulated of him not wearing a face mask while sitting next to broadcaster and conservationist Sir David Attenborough, 95, at the COP 26 climate conference in Scotland.
- West and Central Africa could see a rise in HIV infections and AIDS-related deaths in a few years due to disruptions in health services because of the coronavirus pandemic, the United Nations’ AIDS agency has warned after a summit in Senegal.
- Hundreds of demonstrators have blocked traffic in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Wednesday, protesting coronavirus restrictions and mandatory vaccinations, as case numbers continue to climb.
- Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte said he was “not contented” with the pace of vaccinations in the country and that local government officials will be punished for falling behind on targets. The country is among the hardest-hit by the pandemic in Asia, with about a third of its eligible population fully vaccinated.
- The Netherlands will reintroduce some social restrictions, such as the wearing of face masks, to stem a flare-up of cases, the prime minister said. The country’s “corona pass,” which details proof of vaccination or a recent negative test, would also be expanded, he added.
Parents of 5-to-11-year-olds race to line up coronavirus vaccine appointments
Like all her friends, D.C. mom Sarah Remes is eager to see her 11-year-old son vaccinated against coronavirus as soon as possible.
Days before federal officials were expected to greenlight the shots for younger children, the Chevy Chase resident had locked down appointments at the local JCC as well as her child’s private school, and was ready to jump at the chance for a dose even earlier at a pediatrician’s office or pharmacy.
“The soonest available is when we’re going to do it,” she said.
Remes is among the one-third of parents of 5-to-11-year-olds, a national survey from Kaiser Family Foundation shows, who want to get their children vaccinated when they become eligible.
Pediatricians and schools here have been inundated with requests from parents racing to get their children vaccinated in time for Thanksgiving and winter holiday travel plans.
Romania and Bulgaria suffer record death tolls amid low vaccination rates
The two countries led the world in per capita deaths in the past week, according to Washington Post figures. About 16 Romanians per 100,000 died of covid-19 in the past seven days; in Bulgaria, 14 per 100,000 died. During the same period, about 3 out of every 100,000 people in the United States died.
The two countries’ experiences serve as cautionary tales to other states with low vaccination rates. Higher vaccination rates have tended to correlate with fewer fatalities from covid-19.
Romania has immunized 31 percent of its 19.3 million residents, according to European health officials. Bulgaria has vaccinated 21 percent of its 6.9 million people. The 30 countries that make up the European Economic Area have vaccinated about 64 percent of their approximately 450 million people.
Vaccine hesitancy appears to be one of the main culprits behind the low immunization rates in Romania and Bulgaria. Countries in Eastern Europe and former member states of the Soviet Union have shown skepticism about vaccination in general, even before the pandemic, according to a Gallup survey published in May and based on surveys in the latter half of 2020. European researchers have described that reluctance as a legacy of widespread compulsory vaccination programs under Soviet communism.
People in those two regions were among the least likely in the world to be willing to get a coronavirus vaccine, according to Gallup’s report. Less than 40 percent of Romanian and Bulgarian respondents said they’d get vaccinated if a coronavirus vaccine was made available immediately.
That hesitancy is being seen even among health-care professionals. In Bulgaria, about 30 percent of doctors remain unvaccinated against the coronavirus, Al Jazeera reported this week, citing the Bulgarian Doctors’ Union. Up to half of some hospital staff remain unvaccinated.
Vaccine doses appear to be easily accessible in both countries. Romania has been selling leftover doses to European neighbors and to faraway nations, while doctors have been pleading the public to get vaccinated, according to the Associated Press. Bulgarian authorities have opened up vaccination sites across the country, including in urban parks and rural villages.
Masks are mandatory in all indoor public settings in both countries, and vaccine passports — certificates that can serve as proof of vaccination — are required to enter some public venues, according to the U.S. embassies in each capital.
Romania also has a curfew effective from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Only those who are fully vaccinated, have recovered from covid-19 in the past 180 days, are working, or are dealing with an emergency can be out during that time.
Colorado hospitals can turn away patients as state grapples with covid-19 surge
Colorado’s governor said hospitals can turn away new admissions as they deal with a surge of coronavirus cases that has strained the state’s hospitals.
Gov. Jared Polis (D) signed an executive order over the weekend authorizing the state’s public health department to determine whether hospitals or emergency departments are at or will soon hit capacity. The department can order such facilities to halt admissions and redirect or transfer patients, according to the order that will be in effect for 30 days starting Sunday.
The move highlights the continued trouble faced by parts of the country, even as numbers at the national level suggest that the delta variant-driven surge that swamped emergency rooms this summer and fall has started to ebb. Officials say the state’s staffing shortages are also contributing to the burden felt by rising cases — and one bioethicist said the upward trend is particularly troubling without actions that can help bring numbers back down.
Right now there are “two Colorados,” said Matthew Wynia, director of the Center for Bioethics and Humanities at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus.
Children under 12 start getting vaccinated immediately after CDC sign-off
A Connecticut health-care system began administering coronavirus vaccine doses to children almost as soon as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention signed off Tuesday night on giving the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric shots to millions of kids ages 5 to 11.
After getting his first dose of the vaccine, which is one-third the amount of those given to adults, the first of the six children to get vaccinated assured the others it didn’t hurt and high-fived the health-care provider who gave him the dose. The two-dose regimen for children requires another shot three weeks later. Hartford HealthCare broadcast the vaccinations live on Facebook and in front of reporters.
The same evening, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont (D) said on Twitter that his state was ready to vaccinate the estimated 278,000 children now eligible in the state. “The data is clear: This vaccine is safe for kids,” he said.
The go-ahead from the CDC ends months of anxiety for children and their parents, President Biden said in a statement Tuesday. “We have already secured enough vaccine supply for every child in America,” he added.
America is not the first country to start vaccinating young children against the coronavirus. Cuba has vaccinated toddlers as young as 2 years old, while Cambodia, Chile and China have approved vaccine shots for young kids. The United Arab Emirates has greenlighted Chinese-designed vaccine shots for kids as young as 3.
Reem Nouh, the mother of the first child to get vaccinated Tuesday at the Hartford HealthCare facility, said her family is now all vaccinated according to remarks published by Connecticut Public Radio. “It’s a sigh of relief as parents,” she said. Her older daughter, who’s 14, has been vaccinated, as has her husband, who is an operating room nurse.
Two 8-year-old girls from the same class in an elementary school in West Hartford were among the six. They are planning to encourage their classmates to get vaccinated, according to the local station.