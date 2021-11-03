One of them, as reported by Reuters, is that Musk was referring to a tense exchange he had with the head of the United Nations’ World Food Program, David Beasley, who said last month that a small percentage of Musk’s net worth — roughly $6 billion — could feed millions of hungry people. In a tweet on Sunday, Musk said he would “sell Tesla stock right now” if the food program could prove how the money would “solve world hunger.”