The July 28 incident was the third time in less than a year that a pilot flying near Los Angeles International Airport reported someone zipping around in a jetpack. All three incidents prompted the FBI and Federal Aviation Administration to launch investigations. The aviation community — including jetpack manufacturers — was abuzz with theories about how someone could get their hands on a relatively rare item, take off with one and fly thousands of feet in the air — all while escaping everyone’s notice, except for the pilots who reported them.