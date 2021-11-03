Members of the victims’ families alleged that first responders from the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department and Fire Department took “unauthorized photographs of human remains” at the site of the crash and shared them with others for reasons that had nothing to do with the case.
Supervisors seconded a recommendation by the Los Angeles County counsel in February that there were several issues with the helicopter pilot’s decision-making process and the safety protocols of Island Express Helicopters, the operator. department over the same issue. The settlement is contingent on approval by the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California.
The helicopter carrying Bryant and the other passengers crashed into a hillside in Calabasas, Calif., when the pilot became disoriented because of a lack of visibility in haze and clouds, according to the National Transportation Safety Board, which found problems with the pilot’s judgment and the safety protocols of the company that operated the helicopter.
In his recommendation to the L.A. County Board of Supervisors, the County Counsel Rodrigo A. Castro-Silva wrote that the settlements for the Mauser and Altobelli families should be approved because lawsuits arising from the crash already have led to considerable costs for the county.
“Given the risks and uncertainties of litigation, as well as the tragic accident giving rise to the lawsuits, fair and reasonable settlements at this time will avoid further litigation costs; therefore, full and final settlements of the two cases are warranted,” he wrote.
The county already has paid more than $1.29 million in legal fees for these two cases — money that will come out of the sheriff’s and fire department’s budgets, Castro-Silva said.
A separate lawsuit filed over the photos by Kobe Bryant’s widow, Vanessa, against the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and Sheriff Alex Villanueva in the Superior Court of California is ongoing.
In her complaint, she alleges that she suffered “severe emotional distress” from “the thought of strangers gawking at images of her deceased husband and child, and she lives in fear that she or her children will one day confront horrific images of their loved ones online.”
She accused the departments — and specifically Villanueva — of failing to prevent the photos from being taken and to respond once they were disseminated. “Sheriff Villanueva did not inform the families, initiate an investigation, or inspect the deputies’ phones to determine whether and how the photos had been shared,” the complaint alleges. Villanueva instead told the officers “that, if they deleted the photos, they would face no discipline,” the complaint adds, citing a Los Angeles Times investigation.
Lawyers for Los Angeles County have argued that the photos were not “sent to anyone outside the County” and that while the crash victims’ family members “have undoubtedly suffered severe distress and trauma from the crash and resulting loss of their loved ones, their distress was not caused by Defendants or any accident site photos that were never publicly disseminated.”
In September 2020, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed a bill, called the “Kobe Bryant Law,” banning first responders from taking unauthorized pictures of bodies at accident or crime scenes. Doing so “for any purpose other than an official law enforcement purpose or a genuine public interest” could result in a misdemeanor charge and a fine of up to $1,000.
On Monday, a magistrate judge denied without prejudice the county’s motion to force Vanessa Bryant and the surviving members of the other families involved in the case as plaintiffs to undergo a psychological examination after Kobe Bryant’s widow said she suffered severe and ongoing emotional distress as a result of the photos being taken and shared. The county said an evaluation of the plaintiffs’ psychological state was “necessary … to evaluate the existence, extent and nature of [their] alleged emotional injuries.”
Last week, the same judge ordered Villanueva and L.A. County Fire Chief Daryl Osby to testify under oath in Vanessa Bryant’s case against the sheriff and his department — even though “heads of government agencies are not typically subjected to depositions because of the potential for abuse and harassment that could get in the way of them performing their duties,” according to the L.A. Times.
In June, Vanessa Bryant and other members of the victims’ families settled a wrongful-death lawsuit against the helicopter pilot and the company that operated the flight.
The NTSB, which investigated the crash, said in its accident report in February that there were several issues with the helicopter pilot’s decision-making process and the safety protocols of Island Express Helicopters, the flight operator.
The NTSB determined that “the probable cause of this accident was the pilot’s decision to continue” flying amid adverse weather that made it difficult to see and resulted in “spatial disorientation and loss of control.” That decision, it said, was motivated by “the pilot’s likely self-induced pressure” and “plan continuation bias, which adversely affected his decision-making,” as well as “Island Express Helicopters Inc.’s inadequate review and oversight of its safety management processes.”
