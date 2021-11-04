The reasons that lawyers can use for striking a juror can vary widely. Unlike eliminating someone “for cause” — a mechanism whereby lawyers can remove a juror under doubts of their impartiality — peremptory strikes need not have a reason and can end up being arbitrary or performative, critics say. In North Carolina, a training program for prosecutors provided a list of reasons prosecutors could use and reuse for striking a juror — a blueprint for race-neutral language to use in front of a judge that some groups said included items with clear racial subtexts, such as “inappropriate dress” and “attitude.”