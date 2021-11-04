Eric Adams, who was just elected as mayor of New York, is jumping right into the hot-button topic of coronavirus vaccine mandates — saying he plans to review the requirements now in place for municipal workers, which have been unpopular among some unions representing the city’s firefighters and police officials.

Adams, a Democrat and a former police captain, said, “The mask mandates we should keep in place … We need to revisit how we are going to address the vaccine mandates.”

During the campaign, Adams said he backed Mayor Bill de Blasio’s (D) vaccine mandate, and the benching of law enforcement officials and firefighters who did not adhere to the order to get at least a dose of a coronavirus vaccine by 5 p.m. Oct. 29. But he has said he’d be more willing to sit down with noncompliant officials to reach a deal.

More than 92 percent of the 160,500 city workers who fell under the vaccine mandate were compliant on Wednesday, de Blasio told reporters. That was up from 84 percent on Oct. 20, when the requirements affecting the police officers and firefighters were announced.

Here’s what to know