During the campaign, Adams said he backed Mayor Bill de Blasio’s (D) vaccine mandate, and the benching of law enforcement officials and firefighters who did not adhere to the order to get at least a dose of a coronavirus vaccine by 5 p.m. Oct. 29. But he has said he’d be more willing to sit down with noncompliant officials to reach a deal.
More than 92 percent of the 160,500 city workers who fell under the vaccine mandate were compliant on Wednesday, de Blasio told reporters. That was up from 84 percent on Oct. 20, when the requirements affecting the police officers and firefighters were announced.
750,000 dead: In too many families, unity in pain but division in mourning
Uncle Tyrone went first. On his way to the hospital in South Florida, he implored his niece Lisa Wilson: “I want the vaccine.”
“You can’t get it now,” Wilson told Tuyrono “Tyrone” Moreland, who was 48.
He never made it home, dying Aug. 22.
Wilson’s grandmother, Lillie Mae Dukes Moreland, who raised Lisa and nine of her own children, was next. She’d decided against the vaccine. It was too new, she thought. Plus, some members of the family had counseled her against getting the shot. At 89, they said, she was too old. In late August, she came down with covid-19, was taken to the hospital the day after Tyrone’s funeral and died less than 24 hours later.
The next day, Aug. 31, one of Wilson’s cousins died of covid complications. A few days later, another cousin, and then a third. And on Sept. 14, yet a fourth of Lisa’s cousins succumbed.
Six members of her family — all unvaccinated — had died in three weeks. Still, some of her relatives said they didn’t need to get the shot. They were, they said, healthy and strong.
The nation Wednesday reached another haunting milestone: 750,000 Americans killed by covid.
America's children start getting first coronavirus vaccines as appointment rush begins
Patrick, a 9-year-old in Houston, petted a hospital therapy dog named Bailey while a nurse administered a shot that made him one of the first American elementary-schoolers to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.
In Connecticut, 7-year-old Kareem shouted over applause that his shot didn’t hurt after he was injected on camera. In Columbus, Ohio, a children’s hospital handed out capes and encouraged kids to pick a superhero name for a superhero themed vaccine clinic.
Almost a year after their parents and grandparents became eligible, young U.S. children are now lining up for vaccines to protect them from the virus that upended their childhoods, in many cases keeping them away from schools, playdates and vacations. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention signed off late Tuesday night on smaller doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.
Fed to start easing support for the markets this month, in first major pullback of pandemic era
The Federal Reserve will start easing its vast support for financial markets this month, marking a highly anticipated policy change as central bank leaders grapple with major price increases in some parts of the economy but plenty of room to grow in the labor market.
The Fed’s announcement, made after its two-day policy meeting Wednesday, comes as the economy continues to shift more than 18 months after the pandemic first hammered U.S. labor and financial markets. The S&P 500 and other stock indexes closed at record highs Wednesday amid fresh optimism about the economy’s direction, but other concerns persist, including inflation, supply chain issues and a disconnect between many unfilled jobs and unemployed workers.
The coronavirus’s delta variant appears to be finally easing, leading to a pickup in hiring. But inflation concerns that the Fed has long labeled as “transitory,” or temporary, haven’t yet receded. Fed leaders Wednesday pointed to the persistence of “sizable price increases in some sectors,” and Chair Jerome H. Powell said at a news conference that inflation and related supply chain issues “will persist well into next year.”