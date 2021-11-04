Mack, who became known as the “suitcase killer” following her 2014 arrest in Indonesia, is the daughter of esteemed jazz and classical composer James L. Mack and Chicago socialite Sheila von Wiese-Mack. The family lived in Oak Park, an upscale Chicago suburb. Mack and her mother had a contentious relationship, with police visiting their home 86 times between 2004 to 2013, according to the Tribune.