In 2018, medical workers accounted for 73 percent of all nonfatal workplace injuries arising from violence, according to data collected by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. And hospitals and nurses unions report the violence has only grown worse during the pandemic as wait times have grown longer and policies more strict. Workers at a Missouri hospital, having seen a significant uptick in assaults and injuries, in September were preparing to begin wearing panic buttons that would alert security and flag their location in the event of an attack, The Post reported.