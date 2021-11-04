To start the process, Medina identified possible girls to target, gave photos of them to Lazzaro and, if he approved, continued to recruit them on Snapchat, prosecutors allege. At some point, Lazzaro would allegedly start communicating with the girls on social media and eventually invite them to his penthouse condo. He often provided their transportation, prosecutors claim, and allegedly told them to tell the desk clerk in his building that they were there to see “Tony in room 1920.”