Prosecutor Linda Dunikoski countered that racial animus is evidence of motive, telling the judge that the state does not currently plan to introduce evidence of such animus but adding, “if Travis McMichael opens the motive door the state’s going to walk through it.”
Opening arguments began Friday after nearly three weeks of jury selection in a case that originally went 74 days without charges. A viral video of Arbery’s killing in Satilla Shores, a suburban community in south Georgia, in February 2020 sparked national attention and became a visceral example for many of the justice system’s unfairness to Black people, amid a wave of protests over police violence and racism.
“We are here because of assumptions and driveway decisions,” Dunikoski began her statements Friday morning. “A very wise person once said, don’t assume the worst of another person’s intentions until you actually know what’s going on with them … but in this case, all three of these defendants did everything they did based on assumptions — not on facts, not on evidence.”
Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan have pleaded not guilty to charges including murder, aggravated assault and false imprisonment. Their lawyers will argue they had valid grounds to carry out a “citizen’s arrest” after suspecting Arbery of neighborhood break-ins, and Travis McMichael has said he shot Arbery in self-defense.
Dunikoski told jurors Friday that the state does not have to prove “premeditation” for the charge of “malice murder” filed against the defendants. “Malice is something that can be formed in an instant,” the Cobb County prosecutor said. Video shows Arbery running past the truck of the McMichaels, who are armed, and then struggling with Travis McMichael as shots are fired.
All three defendants are also charged with felony murder, for which the prosecution must prove someone committed a felony that caused another person’s death, Dunikoski said.
The judge’s ruling to admit the license plate as evidence was one of many prosecution victories regarding what evidence goes before jurors. The judge has also rejected defense requests to introduce evidence on Arbery’s mental health and criminal history.
Prospective jurors were asked during selection if they thought that flag was a racist symbol, in anticipation that it could become part of the case.
Georgia adopted the flag in the 1950s as the state legislature was fighting desegregation, and some historians talk about the flag as a “middle finger” to federal efforts to dismantle racist policies in the South.
Defense attorneys say that race had nothing to do with their clients’ actions on Feb. 23, 2020. But prosecutors have portrayed the defendants as racists who hunted down a Black jogger they found suspicious. All three men face federal hate crimes charges for which a trial is scheduled early next year.
Bryan told investigators that Travis McMichael used the n-word and an expletive after shooting Arbery, an allegation that McMichael’s attorneys deny. At a bond hearing last year, prosecutors also pointed to defendants’ social media posts and texts as evidence that they are racist.
Race took center-stage in the trial this week as defense lawyers struck 11 out of 12 Black people in the final jury pool, leaving a main panel with just one Black member. The prosecution challenged the exclusions as discriminatory, but the judge declined to reseat anyone, saying the defense gave “race neutral” reasons for their choices and that under Georgia law that was enough.
The result highlighted long-standing concerns about racial bias in jury selection, especially in cases where race could play a central role. The defense used a standard process called “peremptory strikes” — which allow parties to exclude some people deemed qualified to serve — that some lawyers blame for much of juries’ underrepresentation of non-White people.
“This peremptory strike issue has been debated for years, and it still allows the exclusion of people in a grossly disproportionate way,” said Stephen Bright, a law professor at Yale and Georgetown University.
In the courtroom were members of Arbery’s family, including his parents, and their lawyer Lee Merritt. Greg McMichael’s wife was also present in the gallery.
One juror was dismissed before opening arguments for medical reasons, replaced with one of four alternate jurors. Attorneys have not specified the race of the alternate jurors. The final group of main jurors and alternates ranged in their prior knowledge of the case that has drawn worldwide media coverage and rocked Glynn County.
One woman said she had never seen the viral cellphone footage that brought the case to national attention. Another called the video “obscene” but said she would do her best to consider the case objectively. A woman who works in retail called the shooting “a horrible situation as everyone knows.”
“But nothing is ever as it seems to be,” she added.
Others also expressed skepticism about information on the news or social media. “Quite frankly I don’t believe anything the media produces at all,” said one man who used to work in law enforcement.
A man who appeared to be Black said during questioning that he believes law enforcement have sometimes treated him more forcefully due to his skin color. He agreed with the statement that people of color are not treated fairly in the criminal justice system, and said he thinks race played some role in Arbery’s killing.
Arbery “did not have no gun or nothing, and he was by himself,” the juror said.
The juror added that he would be open to arguments about self-defense and a citizen’s arrest.
“As long as we make the right verdict, I wouldn’t worry about what anybody else thinks,” he said.
