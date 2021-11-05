Efforts to restore the condor population began in the ‘80s. The birds were taken into managed care, and a breeding program began. In an effort to prevent the breeding of close relatives and identify the sexes of the birds, Ryder and his colleagues took DNA fingerprints of the birds. As the population grew over the years, so did a database of all the genetic profiles of the condors that were born in a facility — as well as those found in the wild, Ryder explained.