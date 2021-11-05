As part of the deal, the unions will withdraw litigation against the city’s vaccine mandate. In return, employees will have the right to appeal exemption denials to an outside arbitrator. The city will also extend health benefits to workers who decline vaccination until Jun. 30 2022, while allowing some exemption applicants to stay at work until final rulings on their requests are made.
The four unions are DC37, Teamsters Local 237, Uniformed Sanitationmen’s Association Local 831 and SEIU Local 300. However, the city’s largest police and firefighters unions have not yet reached deals with the municipal government. New York City’s mayor-elect, Eric Adams, a former police captain, said Wednesday that he would “revisit” the issue of vaccine mandates for municipal workers.
Here’s what to know
What to know to make sure your child is fully vaccinated for the holidaysReturn to menu
For many families, the approaching end-of-year holidays will mean not only navigating the return of crowded airports and packed roads, but also scheduling vaccinations for children 5 to 11 years old who are now eligible for coronavirus shots.
About 28 million young children are now able to get smaller doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine after federal authorities gave the green light earlier this week. The sign-off sparked a dash for families nationwide — many parents scrambling for appointments to try to get their children at least partially vaccinated ahead of Thanksgiving.
Some providers are now vaccinating young children, while others are still waiting to receive the doses. White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeffrey Zients said on Wednesday that doses will continue to be shipped across the country over the weekend, and the roll-out will “hit full strength next week.”
The scramble may leave some parents wondering how to best ensure their children are protected ahead of the upcoming holiday season.
Your guide to holiday travel through crowded airports and gatherings this seasonReturn to menu
As we approach the second holiday season of the pandemic, the landscape is much different from last year. In 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention asked Americans to stay home for the holidays as we awaited the arrival of vaccines. Now, nearly 68 percent of people 12 and older are fully vaccinated, and kids as young as 5 can now join those ranks.
Travel has been roaring back to life, with the coming weeks expected to bring full flights, busy airports and packed roads. But despite a decline in new coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths, the pandemic persists. And winter, when respiratory viruses tend to rise, could bring a renewed threat.
Holiday travelers this year should not be complacent. But they have more tools this year, including vaccinations, booster shots, rapid home tests and nearly two years of experience dealing with the virus. This guide, with expert advice, should be in that toolbox. Tell us your travel plans, and we’ll help you navigate the season as safely as possible.