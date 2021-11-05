New York City said Thursday that it had reached an agreement with at least four unions representing some 75,000 city employees to establish rules about how workers can apply for medical or religious exemptions to the city’s coronavirus vaccine mandate.

The development eases tensions between some city workers and Mayor Bill de Blasio’s (D) administration over requirements to get vaccinated against the coronavirus or go on unpaid leave. Though about 92 percent of city employees were compliant with vaccine mandates as of Wednesday, there are small pockets of resistance to the mandate, particularly among some police officers and firefighters.

As part of the deal, the unions will withdraw litigation against the city’s vaccine mandate. In return, employees will have the right to appeal exemption denials to an outside arbitrator. The city will also extend health benefits to workers who decline vaccination until Jun. 30 2022, while allowing some exemption applicants to stay at work until final rulings on their requests are made.

The four unions are DC37, Teamsters Local 237, Uniformed Sanitationmen’s Association Local 831 and SEIU Local 300. However, the city’s largest police and firefighters unions have not yet reached deals with the municipal government. New York City’s mayor-elect, Eric Adams, a former police captain, said Wednesday that he would “revisit” the issue of vaccine mandates for municipal workers.

Here’s what to know

  • The federal government has canceled a deal worth $628 million with Emergent BioSolutions, a Maryland-based vaccine manufacturer that was a vanguard of the Trump administration’s program to rapidly produce vaccines.
  • A study by University of Oxford scientists found that people with a specific type of gene were more at risk of respiratory failure and death if they contract covid-19. It said the gene showed up in more than 60 percent of people with South Asian ancestry.
  • The Biden administration announced that large companies have until Jan. 4 to ensure their workforces are fully vaccinated, sparking a flurry of legal challenges and anger from some Republican leaders who say the mandate infringes personal liberties. The rules will cover an estimated 84 million workers in the private sector.