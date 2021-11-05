Detectives responding to the call tentatively identified Saldaña using a passport they found in the car. They also noticed clothes that looked like those worn by strippers, Dickerson said in the affidavit. From the scene of the crash, police could see a strip club — Rick’s Cabaret — and went to check it out. The manager confirmed the woman they’d found in the car was an employee but said she hadn’t worked that day. But, he told them, according to the affidavit, Saldaña had recently been harassed by a customer he knew as “Stan.”