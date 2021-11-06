Peña said about 50,000 people were estimated to have been in attendance at the sold out music festival that was due to run from Nov 5 to 6.
He said that between 9 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. local time on Friday the “crowd began to compress toward the front of the stage,” causing panic and injuries. However, he noted the investigation was ongoing and the cause of the deaths was not yet determined. Some 17 individuals had been transferred to nearby hospitals, he added, with at least 11 of those in cardiac arrest and requiring CPR.
While the mass casualty incident began on Friday night, Pena said a total of more than 300 people had been treated at a field hospital set up near the NRG Park throughout the first day of the festival.
A reunification center has been set up at a local hotel for people trying to find and meet with those who attended the event.
Harris County Judge, Lina Hidalgo, said some aged as young as 10 had been transferred to hospitals for treatment.
“It’s an extremely tragic night,” she told reporters. “Our hearts are broken.”
Houston Police said the festival had been stopped midway through Scott’s performance as events occurred and would be completely canceled on Saturday. They added that Scott and event promoters had been in close cooperation with emergency services.
Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said more than 350 officers had been at the scene and he urged people not to speculate on potential causes.
“There’s a lot of rumors going around … we have hurting families out here,” Finner said, adding that police were working to identify the dead. “We will treat it as an investigation.”
The annual festival, named after Scott’s studio album, began in 2018 but was halted during the coronavirus pandemic last year. Texas-born Scott, 29, unveiled the line up in October with artists including Lil Baby and Drake performing on Friday.