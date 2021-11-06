He said that between 9 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. on Friday the “crowd began to compress toward the front of the stage,” causing panic and injuries, calling it a “chaotic event.” However, he noted the investigation was ongoing and the cause of the deaths was not yet determined.
Pena said more than 300 people had been treated at a field hospital set-up near the location throughout the day, with at some 17 people transferred to nearby hospitals, he added, with at least 11 of those in cardiac arrest and needing CPR.
A reunification center has also been set up at a local hotel for people trying to find and meet those who attended the event.
Harris County Judge, Lina Hidalgo, said some as young as 10 years old were among those transferred to hospitals for treatment.
“It’s an extremely tragic night," she told reporters. “Our hearts are broken, people go to these events looking for a good time...to make memories.”