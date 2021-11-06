Over a decade later, in 1991, three teenagers were killed at an AC/DC show in Salt Lake City when the crowd surged toward the stage and the victims were “stepped on or crushed by the weight of other concertgoers,” police said. Two 14-year-old boys and a 19-year-old woman were trampled when they lost their footing. The band denied allegations from fans that they continued to play while the teens were crushed to death. Witnesses told the Associated Press in 1991 that a security guard attempted to get the Australian rock band to stop playing.