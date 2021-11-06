The city attorney leads prosecutions of low-level crimes and advises Seattle on legal matters. But the race was closely watched because it mirrored growing political polarization in America. Davison, a former Democrat, was affiliated with the “Walkaway” campaign — a pro-Trump initiative that sought to attract liberals to the GOP. Thomas-Kennedy is a self-described police abolitionist who has called people destroying public property “heroes.”
Seattle has been at the forefront of this polarization, with demonstrators establishing a police-free “Autonomous Zone” during protests last year, prompting a furious response from then-president Donald Trump.
A spokesman for Thomas-Kennedy said she would not concede on Friday night and Davison, who will be the first woman to serve as City Attorney, has not claimed victory. But writing on Twitter, Thomas-Kennedy acknowledged her opponent’s lead.
“Looks like Ann really needed every cent of that $365k in PAC money and all 8 of those ridiculous op-eds after all,” she said.
During the race, both candidates sought to appeal to more moderate voters. Davison has called herself “a Seattle mom” who voted twice for Barack Obama and said she supported Joe Biden last year.
“I consider what occurred at the Capitol in Washington, D. C. on January 6 … to be disgusting, dangerous, democracy-threatening,” she wrote on her website.
Thomas-Kennedy said she is not advocating for the immediate abolition of police, calling it is a process. Abolition does not mean a “lawless dystopian … future,” she wrote. “If we build healthy communities … where de-escalation and violence interruption are common skills … we won’t need cops, courts, and lawyers.”
Seattle, Washington state’s most populous city, has not had a Republican mayor since 1969. But several prominent Democrats in the state endorsed Davison, including former governors Christine Gregoire and Gary Locke.
After the murder of George Floyd, an African American, by a White police officer in Minneapolis last year, a grass roots movement known as “defund the police” took hold in parts of the left. But following a rise in homicides, voters pushed back against the idea.
In Buffalo, voters rejected a mayoral candidate who had said that she would “absolutely” run on a defund platform, though she later sought to moderate that stance. In Minneapolis — where Floyd was killed — voters overwhelmingly shot down a plan to replace the police department.
And in Seattle, where government data show homicides increased between 2016 and 2020, a more moderate candidate won the mayoral election, defeating an opponent who had advocated cutting police funds.