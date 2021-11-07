The investigation is likely to go on for “quite some time to determine what exactly happened,” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner (D) said, noting it could be days or weeks or “even longer.”
An estimated 50,000 people attended the Astroworld Festival at NRG Park organized by the rapper Travis Scott, whose concerts have a reputation for being raucous. Casualties ranged in age from teens to young adults: A 14-year-old, a 16-year-old, two 21-year-olds, two 23-year-olds, a 27-year-old and a male whose age was unknown died when the crowd surged towards the stage when Scott was performing.
At least 25 people were taken to the hospital and 13 were still hospitalized Saturday afternoon, including five juveniles. A 10-year-old child was in critical condition, officials said.
Houston Police Department’s narcotics division is reviewing reports that a police officer who was attempting to restrain a concertgoer may have been drugged, Finner said Saturday.
After the officer “felt a prick in his neck” and “went unconscious,” Finner said first responders revived him with naloxone, a medicine used to treat suspected opioid overdoses, and noticed a small puncture in his neck.
Finner urged people not to speculate on potential causes of the tragedy but acknowledged rumors that someone had injected fans with drugs.
Turner also said officials were investigating “what happened” and “where missteps may have occurred” at the concert, including through interviews of witnesses, representatives of the concert organizers Live Nation Entertainment and for Scott himself.
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo called for an “objective, independent investigation as to what went on and how it could have been prevented.”
A video reconstruction of the night show a chaotic scene in which concertgoers tried to yell for help but were drowned out by loud music. It’s not clear how many of the cries Scott heard, given that he was onstage and wearing in-ear monitors.
The rapper paused his performance at least four times but ultimately kept going until the concert stopped roughly an hour after videos from the crowd showed concertgoers visibly in distress.
Videos show Travis Scott’s Astroworld concert continued despite desperate pleas for help from the crowd
Scott, in videos posted to his Instagram story Saturday, said he is working with Houston officials to understand what happened and help the families of the victims. “My fans really mean the world to me,” he said. “I am honestly just devastated.”
“Any time I could make out anything that was going on, I stopped the show and helped them get the help they need,” he added. “I could just never imagine the severity of the situation” — an apparent reference to the scale of the injuries in the crowd.
Scott’s partner Kylie Jenner, a cosmetics mogul and reality TV star, said the pair were not aware of any fatalities until after the show. Jenner wrote on her Instagram story that “filming” and “performing” would not have continued if they were fully aware of the scale of chaos unfolding.
Mayor Turner said about 530 Houston police officers and 755 private security officers hired by Live Nation were at the event.
Although the emergency unfolded Friday night, Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña said over 300 people had been treated at a field hospital set up near NRG Park during the first day of the concert, including the aftermath of the crowd surge.
Asked why authorities had not ended the show sooner, Finner said it would have been unsafe. “You cannot just close when you have 50,000 individuals. You have to worry about riots when you have a group that young.”
Live Nation is collaborating with the city of Houston, officials said, and planned to send the video of the concert, which was live-streamed and published by Apple Music, to Houston Police Saturday evening. “That’s going to help us,” Finner said.
“Live Nation and Astroworld put together plans for this event — a security plan, a site plan — that they were at the table with City of Houston [agencies] and Harris County’s NRG Park,” Hidalgo, the judge, said Saturday. “And so perhaps the plans were inadequate, perhaps the plans were good but they weren’t followed, perhaps it was something else entirely.”
“It may well be that this tragedy is a result of unpredictable events, of circumstances coming together that couldn’t possibly have been avoided,” she added. “But until we determine that, I will ask the tough questions.”
Arelis R. Hernández, Mariana Alfaro, Kim Bellware, Marisa Iati, Adela Suliman, Sarah Cahlan, Elyse Samuels and Jennifer Hassan contributed to this report.