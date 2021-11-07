And another was killed trying to protect his fiancee in the crowd.
The victims ranged from 14 to 27 years old, said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner (D). At least 25 people were hospitalized, five of them under 18. A 10-year-old was in critical condition.
Parents across the country whose children attended the Astroworld Festival this weekend are grieving the loss of these eight victims, trying to come to terms with how a concert — an event where no shots were fired, where no natural disaster hit — could have turned into a mass-casualty event.
Authorities opened a criminal investigation into how the crowd surge occurred. For now, the victims’ family members are remembering who the young people were and grappling with the prospect of a future without them.
Here’s what we know so far about four of the victims.
John Hilgert, 14
Most high school freshmen fly under the radar. But John was one of those kids whom everyone knew and loved, said former baseball coach Justin Higgs.
He was an athlete and a big personality, always enthusiastic about recreational games like dodgeball and serious ones like flag football. Higgs, who coached John when he was 11 and played shortstop and catcher, said his late player had a tightknit family and many close friends.
“He just had a good attitude,” Higgs said. He added that many of his players loved Travis Scott and listened to his music extensively.
John was a ninth-grader at Memorial High School in Houston. A spokesperson for the Spring Branch Independent School District confirmed his death to The Washington Post on Saturday.
“We are deeply saddened to inform you that a male ninth grade student died last night in an incident at the Astroworld Festival,” school Principal Lisa Weir wrote in a note to families. “Our hearts go out to the student’s family and to his friends and our staff.”
Tracy Faulkner, who has known John since he was a young boy, told the Houston Chronicle that he was “the sweetest and smartest young man.”
Faulkner’s son Robby Hendrix, 15, grew up playing sports with John. He also attended the festival with another group of friends. “They were both in the same place at the same time and one came home and one we will never see,” Faulkner said.
— Marisa Iati, María Luisa Paul and Jennifer Hassan
Franco ‘Cuauhocelotl’ Patino, 21
Franco “Cuauhocelotl” Patino was a few months away from graduating from the University of Dayton with a degree in mechanical engineering. The 21-year-old from Naperville, Ill., hoped to develop biomechanical devices to help people with heart problems.
His mother, Teresita Patino, told The Post that Franco’s “heart stopped” amid the crowd surge on Friday.
He was “a good friend and a good brother and a good son,” his mother said. “He was kind. He was always helping … everybody feel accepted and included. He was always hugging us.” He is survived by his parents, Teresita and Julio, as well as his brothers, Julio Jr. and Cesar.
Franco followed his older brother, Julio Jr., to the University of Dayton, where he last year helped launch a special interest house for Hispanic engineers to encourage them to reach their full potential in science, technology, engineering and math programs. The goal, he was quoted as saying in a university blog post, was to create “a little piece of familiar culture in a predominantly White institution.”
Patino, who attended the concert with his best friend, Jacob Jurinek, “saved for months” to purchase flights, hotel rooms and tickets as a celebration of Jurinek’s birthday, Teresita Patino said.
She said she hoped her son’s death would serve as a wake-up call for those who organize large concerts. Her son was at the concert “to celebrate and live life, happy and safely,” she said, “and I want whoever is in charge of these kinds of events to make sure this never happens again. … No mother should have to lose her son like this.”
Franco’s younger brother, Cesar Patino, asked on Twitter if anyone could share details of his brother’s final moments. In a photo accompanying the post, Franco is smiling in a queue of people gathered alongside a tall metal fence.
Early on Sunday, Patino’s brother wrote: “I finally found the guy that helped my brother by giving him CPR.”
“Thank you all for making that happen remember his name,” he wrote in a photo tribute to his brother and Jurinek, who he said also died at Friday’s concert.
The university announced Patino’s death in a campuswide email, the student-run Flyer News reported. In the email, University of Dayton officials wrote of their “immeasurable grief” at losing Patino and another student who died in an unrelated weekend incident.
On Twitter, the tributes rolled in from friends and fellow students. “RIP Franco,” wrote one user. “You were a bright light in every room you were in. A bright future cut far too short.”
— Annabelle Timsit and Rachel Pannett
Jacob Jurinek, 20
Ever since Jacob Jurinek’s mother died when he was 10, it was just he and his father, Ronald. “Him and I were just best buddies,” said Ronald Jurinek on Sunday.
The father and son would take ski trips together and get out on the boat at the lake by their second home in Michigan.
Known as “big Jake” to his adoring younger cousins, Jurinek graduated from Neuqua Valley High School in Naperville, Ill., in 2019. He was a junior at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, where he was studying art and media. He worked on graphic arts and media as an intern for the athletic department.
He bought the Astroworld Festival tickets six months ago to celebrate his upcoming birthday: On Nov. 20, he would have turned 21. He traveled to Houston with his best friend, Franco Patino. Patino never returned home, either.
Jurinek loved Marvel movies and pro wrestling, his father said, and enjoyed watching his home teams, the Chicago Blackhawks, the White Sox and the Bears.
“He was the type of person who would do anything for anybody. He wasn’t ever in any trouble. He never gave me any trouble. His heart was bigger than his head,” Ronald Jurinek said.
The last time Jurinek talked to his father was on Thursday, letting him know he and Patino had arrived in Houston. They would then get up early Friday to catch all the activities at the festival.
“Every conversation we had always ended in ‘I love you,’ ” Ronald Jurinek said, his voice breaking. “That was the last thing we said to each other.”
— Silvia Foster-Frau
Danish Baig, 27
Mirza Ammar Baig said his brother Danish Baig died as he lived — taking care of others.
“He was the kind of person that just made your day better,” Mirza Ammar Baig said Sunday. “He would always give more than he took. He was the center of happiness, the life of the show.”
Danish Baig was born in Pakistan. He grew up in Euless, Tex., with four siblings and worked as a district manager for AT&T in Crowley, Tex.
He attended Friday’s Travis Scott performance with his fiancee and another sibling, Basil Mirza. On Facebook, Basil recounted scenes of chaos at the show, with people “hitting pushing and shoving.”
“People were trampled, walked, and stomped on,” he wrote.
In his tribute, Basil said his brother died “courageously” trying to protect his fiancee. “I want you to know you passed the test of life,” he wrote. “Your bravery and your courageousness will never go unheard. You are everything and the world to me. I can’t believe you’re not with us no more.”
“I love you my brother,” Basil wrote. “I am scarred for life.”
Mirza Ammar Baig said authorities told him his brother died of cardiac arrest due to lack of air, but the exact circumstances of his death are still unclear.
— Paulina Villegas