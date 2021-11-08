Later that night, a high-energy scene turned deadly when the crowd surged toward the stage as Scott performed.
Eight people died — the victims ranging in age from 14 to 27 — and scores more were injured. Earlier Monday, Harris County officials released the names of the eight who died. They were John Hilgert, 14; Brianna Rodriguez, 16; Jacob Jurinek, 20; 21-year-olds Franco “Cuauhocelotl” Patiño and Axel Acosta; 23-year-olds Rodolfo Peña and Madison Dubiski; and 27-year-old Danish Baig.
In his statement, Finner said he had asked Scott and his team to work with police and to be “mindful of his team’s social media messaging on any unscheduled events.” The police chief described his meeting as “brief and respectful.”
He called on people to “be considerate of the grieving families during this incredibly difficult time. Please continue to lift them up in prayer.”
“In the days to come we’ll hear more about their stories, their dreams and what they hoped to accomplish in life,” Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo (D), the head of the county’s governing body, tweeted Monday. “To the parents, family members, and friends with a gaping hole in their hearts today, on behalf of the people of Harris County, we are with you.”
Scott has agreed to cover costs for funerals and mental health counseling, according to a news release from Better Help.
A criminal investigation of the festival continues as authorities seek to understand what happened. Meanwhile, several lawsuits have been filed by those who attended last week’s festival.
In a lawsuit filed Sunday, an attendee sued Scott, the organizers and others involved with putting on the event, saying they had “actual, subjective awareness of the risk involved” but “proceeded with conscious indifference to the rights, safety, or welfare” of the attendee and others.
The attendee, Patrick Stennis, was “trampled, crushed, and lost consciousness during the incident,” and will continue to suffer “mental anguish, emotional distress … discomfort.”
Kurt Arnold, a Houston lawyer who focuses on personal-injury cases and is representing Stennis, told The Washington Post on Sunday that he anticipates lawsuits filed in the Astroworld Festival tragedy to be broad.
“What’s unique in this situation is that there was prior notice. This wasn’t a split-second situation like a sudden stage collapse,” he said.
A separate lawsuit filed Sunday against Scott, the organizers and rapper Drake on behalf of festivalgoer Kristian Paredes says they “knew or should have known” about prior conduct by Scott, whose concerts have a reputation for rowdiness.
Drake, who was a surprise guest at Scott’s performance, “helped incite the crowd even though” he knew of Scott’s prior conduct, according to Paredes’s lawsuit, and “continued to be onstage performing along side with [Scott] as the crowd became out of control.”
In a statement, Texas lawyer Thomas J. Henry, whose firm is representing Paredes, said, “Live musical performances are meant to inspire catharsis, not tragedy.”
“Many of these concert-goers were looking forward to this event for months, and they deserved a safe environment in which to have fun and enjoy the evening,” Henry added. “Instead, their night was one of fear, injury, and death.”
In another lawsuit filed over the weekend, Manuel Souza sued Scott, the organizers and others, saying their “motivation for profit at the expense of concertgoers’ health and safety” led to deaths and injuries. Souza says he was trampled and seriously injured, according to his lawsuit, which seeks more than $1 million in damages.
At least six other lawsuits also have been filed over the festival, where an estimated 50,000 people were in attendance. A planning document for the event said that the security protocol was informed in part by “numerous past experiences” and that incidents related to alcohol, drugs, “possible evacuation needs” and the “threat of a mass casualty situation” were “identified as key concerns.”
Scott has collected misdemeanor convictions in two states in the past few years after authorities said he encouraged unruly audience behavior.
In social media videos over the weekend, the performer said he is working with Houston authorities to understand what happened and to provide help for victims and families.
“My fans really mean the world to me,” he said. “I am honestly just devastated. Anytime I could make out anything that was going on, I stopped the show and helped them get the help they need,” he added, in apparent reference to other concerts. “I could just never imagine the severity of the situation.”
