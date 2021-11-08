Most of the 33 previously-banned countries are in Europe, a region the World Health Organization declared this month as the “epicenter” of the pandemic. In Central and Eastern Europe in particular, low vaccination uptake despite ample supply of doses, combined with the spread of the more transmissible delta variant, have created public health crises in many countries.
The change in U.S. travel rules comes as the Biden administration revs up its focus on vaccination, recently finalizing rules that will require companies with more than 100 employees to mandate coronavirus vaccination for their workers or do regular testing by Jan. 4, 2022.
Here’s what to know
Big Bird got his Pfizer shot. Conservatives are calling it vaccine ‘propaganda.’Return to menu
Big Bird, like scores of American 6-year-olds, became eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine last week. On Saturday, he announced he had lined up for his shot.
“My wing is feeling a little sore, but it’ll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy,” the big, feathered yellow bird, who is eternally 6 years old, wrote on Twitter.
The announcement ruffled feathers among some conservatives, however.
Could long covid unlock clues to chronic fatigue, other poorly understood conditions?Return to menu
In early 2020, Alison Sbrana watched the coronavirus skip from China across continents with a sense of impending doom. Sbrana, plagued by fatigue and brain fog since being diagnosed with mononucleosis six years earlier, was convinced that the pernicious new virus would wreak similar havoc in some of those who contracted it.
Her intuition proved prescient. Some people who had suffered even mild cases of covid-19 began complaining of problems that Sbrana knew too well, including muscle pain and drop-dead exhaustion.
Now, as millions of people nationwide are suffering from long-haul covid, Sbrana and an army of patient advocates are cautiously hopeful that new research may unlock clues to other conditions that appear to crop up after infections, including myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome, known as ME/CFS.
Thousands of federal workers seek exemptions to avoid shots by Monday deadlineReturn to menu
With a Monday deadline looming, high percentages of federal workers are reporting they have been vaccinated against the coronavirus. But tens of thousands of holdouts have requested exemptions on religious grounds, complicating President Biden’s sweeping mandate to get the country’s largest employer back to normal operations.
Federal agencies have yet to act on the requests piling into managers’ inboxes from vaccine resisters seeking accommodations that would allow them to continue their jobs unvaccinated rather than face the possibility of being fired as the administration has threatened. A far smaller number of employees have asked for exemptions on medical grounds, officials said, prompting what are likely to be more clear-cut decisions on whether to grant them.
The number of religious objectors ranges from a little more than 60 people at the Education Department to many thousands among the 38,000-strong workforce at the Bureau of Prisons, according to federal employee union officials.
On both sides of Atlantic, families separated by pandemic dust off their luggageReturn to menu
BRUSSELS — The last time Lyla West saw her British grandparents, she was a 1-year-old, babbling her first words and still learning how to walk more than a few steps without tiring out. Now, she’s an opinionated 3-year-old, speaking in full sentences and scootering around her Arlington, Va., neighborhood.
During the 21-month-long-and-counting pandemic, binational families like the Wests have been kept apart by lockdowns, travel restrictions, quarantine rules and other complications — connected only by phone calls and video chats.
In particular, European and American travel regulations have been the source of transatlantic tensions and, as they ease, have marked milestones in the world’s long recovery from the pandemic.
Canada’s rules are likely to deter many visitors across U.S. land bordersReturn to menu
The Canadians are coming. And Christine Tiger, for one, is excited.
On Monday, for the first time in more than 19 months, fully vaccinated Canadians will be allowed to cross the U.S. land border for such nonessential purposes as tourism or family visits.
Tiger, a manager at the Thousand Islands Winery in Alexandria Bay, N.Y., noted their absence last month during Canada’s Thanksgiving. The holiday once inspired a surge of visitors to cross the border to slurp wine slushies. But for the second consecutive year, their travel was impeded by pandemic border restrictions.
“We can’t wait,” she said. “We’re looking forward to seeing them again.”
But although the reopening is being cheered in the tightknit communities that straddle the 5,500-mile border — and by the Canadian snowbirds who prefer to drive South to warmer climes — few are expecting an immediate flood of tourists.