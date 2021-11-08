As the United States reopens its international borders Monday to travelers from 33 countries who have proof of vaccination and a recent negative coronavirus test, airlines are bracing for an “onslaught” of passengers as families and binational couples prepare to reunite following months of separation.

For many around the world — and the struggling American travel and tourism industries — this day has been a long time coming. It also comes on the heels of grim milestones that serve as a reminder the pandemic is not over: More than 5 million people have died globally and there have been 250 million reported covid-19 cases since its start.

Most of the 33 previously-banned countries are in Europe, a region the World Health Organization declared this month as the “epicenter” of the pandemic. In Central and Eastern Europe in particular, low vaccination uptake despite ample supply of doses, combined with the spread of the more transmissible delta variant, have created public health crises in many countries.

The change in U.S. travel rules comes as the Biden administration revs up its focus on vaccination, recently finalizing rules that will require companies with more than 100 employees to mandate coronavirus vaccination for their workers or do regular testing by Jan. 4, 2022.

Here’s what to know