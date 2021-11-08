“That was never something I was trying to do,” Grosskreutz said, choking back tears during emotional testimony. “At that moment I was trying to preserve my own life. Trying to take the life of another is not something I am … capable of doing. … That’s not why I was out there.”
His testimony kicked off the second week of Rittenhouse’s closely-watched homicide trial here, which has revived scrutiny of the polarizing incident.
Rittenhouse, now 18, is charged with homicide and attempted homicide for shooting three people during the Kenosha unrest, killing two of them. Rittenhouse shot and killed 36-year-old Joseph Rosenbaum and 26-year-old Anthony Huber before wounding Grosskreutz.
Kenosha had been rocked by rioting in August 2020 after a White police officer there shot Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, in the back. Michael Graveley, the Kenosha County district attorney, later declined to bring charges against Rusten Sheskey, the officer, saying that Blake was armed with an open knife and resisted police.
Protests fueled by Blake’s shooting soon gave way to nightly property destruction, rioting that also drew throngs of armed people who said they were coming to provide security amid the destruction. Rittenhouse was one of them, and that was how he came to encounter Rosenbaum, Huber and Grosskreutz on Aug. 25, 2020.
With his testimony, Grosskreutz illustrated the different paths many people took into Kenosha’s streets last year. Grosskreutz, then 26, was live-streaming the unrest online as a legal observer for the American Civil Liberties Union after a summer spent providing medical care at other protests. Rittenhouse, then 17, had traveled from his home in Illinois. He obtained a rifle purchased by a friend and went to Kenosha, his attorney said, to help defend the community.
Prosecutors say Rittenhouse was a vigilante who escalated the situation and shed blood, while defense attorneys argue that the teenager acted in self-defense and was “attacked … in the streets like an animal.”
At one point, Rosenbaum chased Rittenhouse down a street and threw a plastic bag at him; Rosenbaum also tried to grab the teen’s rifle. Rittenhouse then shot him. Others then followed Rittenhouse, including Huber, who swung his skateboard at the teenager, who shot him in the chest. Huber’s father has said Huber was trying to stop “an active shooter [who] tried to flee.” Grosskreutz also pursued Rittenhouse before being shot.
The trial has largely centered on dueling narratives laid out by the prosecution and the defense, with a stream of often-graphic video footage displayed for the jurors adding further glimpses of what happened in Kenosha last year. Experts have said that the trial’s outcome will hinge on whether jurors believe Rittenhouse’s self-defense claims and accept that he feared for his life each time he fired his rifle.
In his testimony Monday, Grosskreutz said that he was the one who feared for his life when confronting Rittenhouse. After he pursued Rittenhouse and Huber was shot, Grosskreutz said, he held up both of his hands in a sign of surrender. One hand held a cellphone and the other a pistol, he said.
But Rittenhouse showed that he was not accepting the gesture, Grosskreutz said, so he decided to charge toward the teenager and “close the distance.” Before he had a chance, Grosskreutz said, Rittenhouse fired into his arm.
During his testimony, graphic imagery was played for jurors showing his arm, the biceps torn and bloodied.
Grosskreutz, wearing a gray suit and tie, spoke mostly to jurors, as Rittenhouse sat at the defense table in a navy blue suit, sometimes appearing to take notes.
Grosskreutz said he arrived in Kenosha alone that night, carrying both medical supplies in a backpack and a loaded Glock pistol. That combination, Grosskreutz said, was typical for him when he attended protests.
“I believe in the Second Amendment,” he said on the stand. “That night was no different than any other day. It’s keys, phone, wallet, gun.”
Grosskreutz noted that he had a concealed carry permit for the gun, but it had expired by the night he encountered Rittenhouse, which he acknowledged on the stand.
Grosskreutz’s testimony drew some contrasts with Rittenhouse, who had presented himself as a medic on the streets of Kenosha that night. During his testimony, Grosskreutz testified about his experience working for a private ambulance service in Milwaukee while earning his emergency medical technician paramedic certification in 2014.
In May 2020, George Floyd’s slaying in Minneapolis kick-started a wave of racial justice protests that spread worldwide. Two days after Floyd’s killing, Grosskreutz said, he attended a protest in Milwaukee and noticed the need for medics, so he and a friend operated a mobile first aid station out of a pickup truck that summer. In Kenosha, Grosskreutz said, he had treated about 10 people before he was shot.
Last month, Grosskreutz filed a lawsuit against Kenosha authorities, alleging that the shootings that killed Rosenbaum and Huber and wounded him were “a natural consequence of the actions” of the police department and sheriff’s office.
The lawsuit argues that these authorities and their leaders “deputized Rittenhouse and other armed individuals, conspired with them, and ratified their actions.” Grosskreutz’s lawsuit said that when Rittenhouse shot him, he lost 90 percent of his right biceps.
Rittenhouse’s attorney highlighted this lawsuit when he questioned Grosskreutz on Monday, suggesting that his odds of succeeding in the civil suit would improve if Rittenhouse is convicted.
The trial began with jury selection last week, during which 150 possible jurors were summoned and then pared down to 20 people, a dozen of whom would wind up deciding the case. Since then, one juror was dismissed for making a joke about the Blake shooting and another due to a pregnancy issue. The judge has said the trial is likely to end early next week.
