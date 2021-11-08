At one point, Rosenbaum chased Rittenhouse down a street and threw a plastic bag at him; Rosenbaum also tried to grab the teen’s rifle. Rittenhouse then shot him. Others then followed Rittenhouse, including Huber, who swung his skateboard at the teenager before Rittenhouse shot him in the chest. Huber’s father has said Huber was trying to stop “an active shooter [who] tried to flee.” Grosskreutz also pursued Rittenhouse before being shot.