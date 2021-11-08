“We know we’ve been stressing all night about being cool, and this is the reason why,” the late Chester Bennington added. “Let’s go over it one more time: When someone falls, what do you do?”
“Pick them up,” the crowd responded in unison.
The clip went viral on Twitter, racking up over 6.1 million views as of early Monday. Online critics are pointing to the Linkin Park video as an example of how performers should address safety issues in real-time after a crowd surge during Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival concert turned deadly. Scott continued to perform as the conditions for the 50,000 attendees became more dangerous.
At least eight people died and hundreds more were injured from being crushed as Houston concertgoers pushed closer to the stage. It is not clear if Scott heard the cries for help.
“Travis Scott should watch this clip of Chester Bennington of Linkin Park handling a crowd,” one Twitter user wrote of that band’s performance. It is unclear when and where the video was taken.
In a video posted to Instagram after Friday’s fatal incident, Scott said he devastated. “I just want to send out prayers to the ones that was lost,” he said.
His partner, Kylie Jenner, said on Instagram on Sunday that the pair was not aware of any fatalities until after the show.
Scott is known to rile up his crowds, which has lead to past legal troubles. In 2019, three people were injured at the Astroworld Festival after rushing to get in. Scott pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in 2018 for a similar incident a year earlier in Rogers, Ark., where police said Scott “encouraged people to rush the stage and bypass the security protocols to ensure concert goer safety.” As part of his plea deal, prosecutors dropped charges of inciting a riot and endangering the welfare of a minor. He pleaded guilty in Chicago in 2015 to reckless conduct for again urging fans to jump barriers and causing a stampede.
Scott and concert organizers are currently facing a lawsuit in New York from a man who says he was pushed off the balcony at a 2017 show. The rapper allegedly encouraged concertgoers to drop down into the crowd. Scott denies wrongdoing.
The promotional video for Scott’s 2021 festival included clips of attendees storming past barricades, jumping fences and sprinting toward a stage. During Friday’s performance, Scott encouraged people to “rage” and make the “ground shake.”
Astroworld Festival disaster is the latest fatal concert crowd surge. Experts say it won’t be the last.
But as he performed, concertgoers could be seen packed tightly together, with some yelling, "Help … please help!” according to recordings reviewed by The Washington Post.
Various efforts to stop the concert failed. People screamed, tried calling 911 and chanted “Stop the show, stop the show!” Two concertgoers climbed onto a camera operator’s platform in a desperate attempt to communicate the severity of the crowd conditions. The concert continued.
Scott stopped the performance at least four times after noticing people passed out near the stage. But he continued to perform as medics made their way through the crowd. A video reviewed by The Post shows Scott continuing to perform as a Houston police officer and other officials carried an unconscious man to the side of the stage.
The chaos during Friday’s show led people online to share examples of how other performers have regained control of potentially dangerous situations. In another video of Linkin Park that was circulating this weekend, band members Shinoda and Bennington preemptively reminded the crowd to pick people up if they saw them fall to the ground.
“You guys have got to watch out for each other, okay?” Shinoda said.
Videos show Travis Scott’s Astroworld concert continued despite desperate pleas for help from the crowd
On TikTok, a video of former One Direction member Niall Horan has about 3 million views. At a 2018 concert in Argentina, he encouraged the crowd to spread out.
“Your security is my responsibility, okay? There is a ton of room down the back of this room. Everyone doesn’t need to be like this,” he said, with his elbows in and hands crossed over his chest. “And we don’t want anyone getting hurt or squashed.”
“Let’s organize this before we go any further, okay?” he added.
One day after the Astroworld incident, comedian Katt Williams paused his set in Louisville after a woman in the crowd shouted for him to “stop the show” because someone had passed out, according to a video released to TMZ.
Williams noted that given what happened at Astroworld, he “won’t move on" while the person is taken care of.
“I mean, we can’t never continue 'til we know somebody is … good,” Williams said. “I’m not going to be leaving with that on my conscience.”