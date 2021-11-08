Scott is known to rile up his crowds, which has led to past legal troubles. In 2019, three people were injured at the Astroworld Festival after rushing to get in. Scott pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in 2018 for a similar incident a year earlier in Rogers, Ark., where police said Scott “encouraged people to rush the stage and bypass the security protocols to ensure concert goer safety.” As part of his plea deal, prosecutors dropped charges of inciting a riot and endangering the welfare of a minor. He also pleaded guilty in Chicago in 2015 to reckless conduct for urging fans to jump barriers and causing a stampede.