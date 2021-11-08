Prior to the pandemic, about 3 million Mexicans and Canadians were visiting the United States each month, according to data from the Commerce Department.
The coronavirus changed all that. Weeks into the global epidemic, the U.S. severely limited who could enter the country, limiting access to workers whose jobs are deemed essential. The wave of daily visitors — who work, shop, buy gas, visit relatives or take a vacation in the U.S. — dropped to a trickle.
Communities near the border have been hit the hardest, separating families and depriving businesses of crucial flows of customers. Ties were disrupted in unimaginable ways.
But shortly after midnight Monday, the U.S. opened its land border, inviting its neighbors back in. “It’s nice, right?” said Troy Rabideau, the director of the port of entry for U.S. Customs and Border Protection at the town of Derby Line, Vt. “It’s a very good day for everyone.”
‘We didn’t believe it’
10 p.m. Sunday in Laredo, Tex.
Juana Maria Hernandez wasn’t sure it was going to happen. She’d waited months for the border to reopen, as officials reneged on date after date.
Finally, around 10 p.m. Sunday night, she started across the pedestrian bridge from Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, to Laredo, Tex. Inside a shopping bag, Hernandez carried a manila envelope with government certificates proving she’d been fully vaccinated. The customs officer checked her visa, then Hernandez crossed into the United States with her sister and her niece.
She was giddy by the time she reached downtown Laredo’s empty streets.
“We didn’t believe it,” said Hernandez, who voted in the October municipal elections for the candidate who promised to reopen the bridges. Nuevo Laredo’s Carmen Lilia Canturosas later won the mayorship, posting on Twitter earlier in the day announcing, “The wait is over!”
It had been a year since Hernandez had traveled to Laredo, where she visits family and shops for brand-name apparel priced cheaper in the United States. She indulges at chain restaurants, peruses the aisles of Texas’s famous HEB grocer and splurges at Ross. During normal times, the 45-year-old visa-holder traveled twice a week to the United States.
But the urgency to cross grew after her 24-year-old daughter was assaulted and robbed in Mexico. The young woman, who is a legal permanent resident in the U.S., crossed as often as she could after Hernandez was barred from doing the same. But on her last visit, the young woman’s documents were stolen, and she couldn’t visit her mother for months until new ones were processed.
Hernandez was eager to see her daughter and had plans to get the family together for dinner. She waited in Laredo’s San Agustin Plaza for her daughter to arrive. Minutes later, the pair embraced, then drove off into the darkness.
‘Hopefully there is some life left’
12:30 a.m. Monday in Laredo, Tex.
Lenny Ortega made sure people knew he was ready.
The Laredo taxi driver posted in every Facebook group page he could think of — Amigos de Nuevo Laredo, El Puente Internacional. He wanted Mexican visa-holders to know his spacious minivan was at their service.
“Paisanos! Amigos! I’ll be here at 12:01 a.m.,” Ortega wrote.
The 64-year-old’s earnings dropped 70 percent after the bridge closed last March. In the four years he has been driving in Laredo, he said he has never seen the city so depressed. “This city lives off Mexico and Mexicans,” Ortega said.
Researchers and city leaders estimate that border cities like Laredo lost nearly $20 billion in revenue from bridge toll fees, sales taxes and other sources of tourism income. Nearly 3 of every 4 downtown businesses in this city closed their doors or suffered severe financial losses.
Ortega said a robust holiday season could help him recuperate some of his losses. But the expected avalanche of travelers Monday morning in Laredo was actually a dribble.
“Taxi! Taxi! Necesitas taxi?” Ortega asked the handful of people who made it across the bridge. A few minutes after 12:30 a.m., he had his first customer: A woman who hadn’t seen her mother in nearly two years. When he arrived at the address, the older woman was standing outside her lit-up house waiting. As soon as he opened the automatic door, Ortega’s passenger ran into the arms of her sobbing mother.
“This has killed the city,” Ortega said. “Hopefully, there’s some life left.”
‘We’ll get there'
7 a.m. Monday in Derby Line, Vt.
As midnight approached, the border crossing in northern Vermont was nearly deserted, its five lanes brightly lit against the surrounding darkness. Moments later, as if out of nowhere, dozens of cars and recreational vehicles appeared, ready to head south.
The Canadians were back.
For the first time in more than 19 months, vaccinated Canadians on Monday could drive into the United States purely for a visit, marking the end of an unprecedented closure of the 5,500-mile frontier.
Rabideau said he hadn’t seen a recreational vehicle at the crossing since the start of the pandemic. But early Monday morning there were several lined up in a row, likely bound for Florida and the Southwest.
“We’re going to have a lot of excited people,” Rabideau said, extending his right arm toward the lanes. “Everyone’s happy.”
Drivers pulled up to the customs booths with broad smiles on their faces. One driver from Quebec was diverted for an additional inspection but was still beaming and waving as he drove off. “You don’t normally see that,” Rabideau said.
Michel Pariseau, a 33-year veteran of the agency and the assistant area port director for Vermont, stood nearby. Both men have spent much of their lives near the northern border and have relatives in Canada. The place where they were standing is an illustration of how the closure severed communities that were once intertwined.
Derby Line sits so close neighboring Stanstead, Quebec, that the towns share a water system. The international border runs through backyards and the middle of the town’s library. During the pandemic, the library’s lawn was the site of family reunions, where people could see — but not touch — one another under the watchful eyes of surveillance cameras.
With Canada still requiring molecular tests to enter or re-enter the country, the northern border is not back to normal. But Pariseau is optimistic. He is eager for the time when his Canadian friends can cross to have dinner or fill their tank with cheaper gas like they once did. “It’s going to be a few months,” he said. “But we’ll get there.”
The U.S. is finally reopening its land border to Canadians — but Canada’s rules are likely to deter many
‘The plan is to party’
8:30 a.m. Monday in Laredo, Tex.
David Hernandez Ybarra wheeled his suitcases across the narrow sidewalks of downtown Laredo looking a bit dejected. The stores he once frequented for electronics and clothes had not survived the pandemic.
But it wasn’t the shopping that inspired Hernandez Ybarra, 52, to wake up early to brave the expected rush. It was his family. With a three-day pass, he is free to see his three sisters, uncles and nephews in San Antonio.
A van service in downtown Laredo used to transport scores of people to the metropolis located two hours north. But Hernandez Ybarra said he thinks he’s the only one person scheduled to go today.
“I usually come during the holidays, but I couldn’t wait to see my family,” Hernandez Ybarra said. “The plan is to party.”
The Davila-Bernal family of four — mother, father, daughter and grandmother — arrived at the bridge at 8:40 a.m., expecting a two-hour wait. They were through in 10 minutes.
The family planned to hit the mall, the Laredo outlets and then make a stop for a traditional indulgence.
“Hamburgers!” said Renata Davila, 10. “We always got to McDonald’s when we come over. It just tastes better on this side.”
‘I was hopeful, really hopeful’
10 a.m. Monday in Derby, Vt.
Angie Craig arrived at work at 5:45 a.m. on Monday praying that she would see something she hadn’t seen in months: crowds.
For two decades, Craig has worked at a convenience store and café next to a Mobil gas station located off Interstate 91, a few miles south of the border. It used to be full of customers driving down from Canada: people buying milk, construction crews, busloads of tourists from Japan and China. They’d sell 100 breakfasts a day, she said, and make six different homemade soups.
Those customers were 70 percent of her business, she said. All of it was wiped out by the border closure. When the frontier reopened on Monday, Craig said, “I was hopeful, really hopeful.” But aside from a trickle of Quebeckers buying gas, the old crowds did not materialize — at least not yet.
Craig, 52, remembers when the border was so porous that her kids would trick-or-treat in two countries on Halloween in Derby Line. The Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks ended that easy coexistence and Craig is not sure if things will return to the way they were.
Business owners in the area place much of the blame on Canada’s requirement that all entering travelers, including Canadians, present a negative molecular coronavirus test within 72 hours of arrival, something that can cost up to $200.
Jane McIntyre runs a small café in Derby Line. Canada is almost right across the street. She used to have Canadian regulars who came for a cup of coffee nearly every day, drinking from their own designated mugs. Now those mugs are on a shelf gathering dust.
“In a tiny town like this, in a tiny business like this, just a few people who came every day made a difference,” she said.
‘Reunited and it feels so good’
12 p.m. Monday in Buffalo
The Walden Galleria mall in Buffalo has long drawn day-trippers from southern Ontario, eager to hunt for bargains and attracted by the lower sales tax.
The close cross-border ties — and the importance of the Canadian consumer — were evident even outside the complex, where both a Canadian and an American flag whipped in the wind in the massive shopping center’s parking lot.
“Reunited and it feels so good,” read the message on the mall’s directory. “Buffalo [loves] Canada.”
“To our northern friends, we’ve missed you,” said the Walden Galleria’s website, which included the message in French. It also listed several discounts on local hotels and other deals for Canadian visitors.
But by noon, there were few — if any — Canadian license plates in the parking lot.
12:30 p.m. Monday at the Welcome Center on Interstate 91, Vt.
For 77-year-old Denise Paerewick, the unspooling highway was something more than a road trip. She and her son, François Richard, were in the United States for the first time in nearly two years, driving south from Quebec City to Rockport, Mass., where her daughter lives.
“I feel very good now,” Paerewick said, grinning. She had dreamed of coming to the U.S. for months, she said. Paerewick’s daughter and son-in-law had visited her in Canada once during the pandemic, but she would reunite with her granddaughter in a few short hours.
Maria Vigeant, 51, lives near the border in Vermont but her two sons and four of her grandchildren live in Canada. During the closure, they met up outside the library in Derby Line, where the frontier is marked by a line of stone flowerpots and yellow police tape.
When she heard the border was opening, she began planning a big Thanksgiving dinner. Then her sons told her that getting the necessary tests in Canada would cost hundreds of dollars. They could get a test performed in the U.S., but the results might not come back in time. “You have the option, but really the option is not very favorable for them to come over,” she said.
Vigeant used to drive into Canada to eat at a pizzeria north of the border, to sample the Quebecois specialty of poutine, or to buy concord grapes, something that’s not available at supermarkets in Derby. One day soon, she hopes, the trip will be easy again — and she will see streams of Canadians coming in the other direction.
‘Being able to do things I used to do, just feels so good’
3 p.m. Monday in Laredo, Tex.
Patricio Rodriguez and Sandra Montiel giggled together inside the cab of their beat-up pick-up after a long day of tiny victories.
The giddy couple from Nuevo Laredo had a list of must-get items from the Holy Trinity of discount wholesale retailers: Walmart, Sam’s Club and the HEB grocery store off Interstate 35. They weren’t sure how successful they would be given all they heard about long lines. But they had worked too hard, waited too long and saved too much not to try.
Their 5 a.m. wake-up time proved unnecessary as they sped through the car lane without a hitch. “It took us longer to drive from our house to the port of entry than it did to get through,” said Rodriguez, 65.
The day only got better, and the guffaws kept coming. The flour that costs them double in Mexico was right in their sweet spot at Walmart. Sam’s had a sale on work clothes of the quality they were seeking. They bought 100 pounds of dog food that would easily cost 20 to 25 percent more on the Mexican side.
“We saved around $200 today,” Rodriguez said with a smile. “We took good care of ourselves during the pandemic and now we have to take advantage.”
Hernandez reported from Laredo, Tex., Slater reported from Vermont and Coletta reported from Buffalo.