“I woke up,” he wrote, “and my son was gone.”
What was supposed to be a father-son bonding experience ended in disaster, with Ezra hurried to a hospital while his father was unconscious. Four days after the catastrophic concert, the child remained in a medically induced coma on Tuesday. His family had filed a lawsuit against Scott and others involved in the event.
Ezra’s grandmother, Tericia Blount, told The Washington Post that the boy was suffering from significant swelling in his brain. In a brief phone interview, she asked for prayers.
“Prayers is what’s really going to help us through this emotionally, mentally,” she said Tuesday. “I think all of us — all the families that are going through this — really need prayers. And we really need prayers for Ezra and for ourselves.”
The boy was among at least 25 fans who were hospitalized when the crowd suddenly pressed toward the stage where Scott was performing. Another eight attendees died, making the concert one of the deadliest in the nation’s history.
In a complaint filed Monday in Harris County district court, the Blount family said Ezra suffered damage to his brain, liver and kidneys after being trampled. The lawsuit, which is being handled by prominent attorney Benjamin Crump, named defendants including Scott, his record label Cactus Jack, national promoter Live Nation Entertainment, Texas-based organizer ScoreMore and security companies hired for Astroworld.
Part of a mounting legal fallout, the lawsuit argues that the organizers “egregiously failed in their duty to protect the health, safety, and lives of those in attendance at the concert.” Crump, who represents several victims of Friday’s mayhem, said in a statement that the Blounts face “a reality that nobody expects when they buy concert tickets.”
“This little boy is currently fighting for his life, and his parents will never know the same child they entered Astroworld with,” he said.
Of the defendants in the case, only Live Nation responded to a request for comment. In an email, a spokesperson said: “We continue to support and assist local authorities in their ongoing investigation so that both the fans who attended and their families can get the answers they want and deserve, and we will address all legal matters at the appropriate time.”
Ezra is the youngest known victim of the chaos at Astroworld, a raucous festival created by Scott, a Houston native and local hero.
The elementary school student traveled from his home in Dallas to attend the event with his dad, grandfather Bernon Blount told local television station KTRK, which was the first to report that the child was among the injured. Describing Ezra as “a baby,” he said he was “just going to a concert to have a good time with his father.”
He said Treston Blount tried to keep his son safe. But when the pressure of the crowd caused Treston to pass out, Bernon Blount said, “Ezra fell into the crowd.” The boy was “kicked, stepped on, and trampled, and nearly crushed to death,” according to the lawsuit.
“To his young, growing body,” the complaint said, “these injuries will have life-long effects, impairing his qualify of life and ability to grow and thrive as he would have had he not been subjected to this incident.”
When Ezra arrived at the hospital with life-threatening injuries, his father was still at a medical facility within the concert venue, his grandfather said. He was initially listed as a “John Doe.” His family didn’t know where he was, Bernon Blount said, adding: “To be trampled like that and really left in the hospital with no one knowing where he was, that’s heartbreaking.”
People expect safety and security when they attend concerts or other large gatherings, he told KTRK and called for people to be held responsible. “How could this happen in the city of Houston?”
Reis Thebault contributed to this report.
