Experts say they don’t expect most schools to mandate coronavirus vaccines for their students while the shots remain under emergency use authorization for children under 16. That could change next year, however, once the pediatric vaccine gains full regulatory approval, joining the ranks of other mainstream vaccines like measles that states already require students to receive to attend school.
While some states have already laid the groundwork to mandate vaccines in children once the FDA and CDC give their full green light, others have taken steps to prevent school districts from doing so, as the broader battle over vaccine mandates continues to rage.
The Biden administration has said it has secured enough doses for every U.S. child between 5 and 11, and plans to ramp up distribution this week in pediatricians’ offices, pharmacies and school clinics as reports emerge of insufficient supply in some areas.
State Farm maintains ties with Aaron Rodgers after vaccine comments
State Farm, which has a long-running advertising campaign that prominently features Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, said Monday in a statement to The Washington Post that Rodgers has “been a great ambassador for our company for much of the past decade” but that the company does not agree with “some of his statements” regarding coronavirus vaccines.
Nonetheless, the insurance company is not severing ties with Rodgers, whose anti-vaccine comments Friday drew widespread condemnation.
“We don’t support some of the statements that he has made, but we respect his right to have his own personal point of view,” the company said in the statement. “We recognize our customers, employees, agents and brand ambassadors come from all walks of life, with differing viewpoints on many issues. Our mission at State Farm is to support safer, stronger communities. To that end, we encourage vaccinations, but respect everyone’s right to make a choice based on their personal circumstances.”
Thousands protest vaccine mandates in New Zealand's capital
Thousands joined an anti-vaccination protest led by a cavalcade of motorcyclists in New Zealand’s capital Wellington on Tuesday morning.
New Zealand-based journalist Jason Walls tweeted that protesters had hurled tennis balls at journalists and at the Parliament building as police and security formed a line around its entrance.
Several protesters told the New Zealand Herald they were opposed to vaccine mandates, which require Kiwis to have their first dose by Nov. 15 to work in health, disability and education.
Some protesters carried flags celebrating former U.S. president Donald Trump flags alongside New Zealand flags and signs.
Police said about 50 people also blocked traffic for about an hour at a northern boundary checkpoint in Auckland, the country’s biggest city, with a police officer bitten by a protester, before they were dispersed.
New Zealand has been a covid-19 success story despite recent grappling with the delta strain, with 7,776 total cases and 32 deaths since the pandemic began.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Tuesday the protests against vaccine mandates and other covid-related restrictions were “not representative of the vast bulk of New Zealanders.”
She said 89 percent of eligible New Zealanders had received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
“My message would be to them, and it would be to say thank you — thank you for being vaccinated, thank you for doing what it takes to look after one another,” she said.
Researchers have found a dramatic increase in disinformation during the country’s latest lockdown.
Highlighted in a working paper released Tuesday is the link to far-right extremists in the United States. Researchers with the Disinformation Project said anti-vaccination sentiments are used as a Trojan Horse to spread far-right ideologies.
Moderate covid restrictions are in place in Wellington, including mask-wearing in some indoor settings. In Auckland, a 12-week lockdown responding to a delta outbreak is due to begin easing on Wednesday with retail reopening.
Coronavirus questions answered: What covid-illnesses are covered as disability?
“Which covid related illnesses are eligible and recognized to qualify for government disability?”
— Jeanne in Illinois
Qualifying for disability benefits is a complex, sometimes laborious process. It’s typically a tangle of paperwork and requires detailed documentation from your doctors. This is especially true for coronavirus patients because our understanding of the disease and its long-term consequences is still evolving.
People suffering from “long covid” or other lasting effects from the disease can seek federal disability benefits through the Social Security Administration. With some narrow exceptions, these are generally the only government disability benefits available for people whose symptoms make it impossible to continue their jobs.