Experts say they don’t expect most schools to mandate coronavirus vaccines for their students while the shots remain under emergency use authorization for children under 16. That could change next year, however, if the pediatric vaccine gains full regulatory approval, joining the ranks of other mainstream vaccines, such as measles, that states require students to receive to attend school.
While some states have laid the groundwork to mandate vaccines in children once the FDA and CDC give their full approval, others have taken steps to prevent school districts from doing so, as the broader battle over vaccine mandates continues to rage.
The Biden administration has said it has secured enough doses for every U.S. child between age 5 and 11, and it plans to ramp up distribution this week in pediatricians’ offices, pharmacies and school clinics. Reports have emerged of insufficient supply in some areas.
Here’s what to know
Federal court backs United Airlines vaccine mandate
A federal court on Monday ruled that United Airlines can put employees who are unvaccinated against the coronavirus on unpaid leave, even if the workers had received medical or religious exemptions from the company, according to Leslie Scott, a spokeswoman for the carrier.
The ruling allows the airline to proceed with enforcing its mandate, which doesn’t allow unvaccinated employees to submit to regular testing in lieu of getting vaccinated. About 2,000 workers have received medical or religious exemptions, Scott said. They will be offered non-customer-facing roles, and those who don’t accept will be put on leave, she said.
Judge Mark T. Pittman of the federal court in Fort Worth rejected claims that the strict mandate had put workers in an “impossible position” by forcing them to choose between a vaccine or unpaid leave, according to Reuters. He said human resources policies are up to the company.
As a federal contractor and an employer with more than 100 workers, United faces a federal deadline of Jan. 4 to vaccinate its workforce.
The company has said that 99.7 percent of its workers have been vaccinated, when excluding those who sought exemptions, earning it praise from President Biden.
United welcomed the ruling in a statement. “We know that the best way to keep everyone as safe as we can is for everyone to get vaccinated, as nearly all United employees have chosen to do.”
The airline industry’s employee vaccine policies have been closely watched during the pandemic. The industry provides in-person services to millions of travelers daily and employs hundreds of thousands. The sector’s largest carriers are also federal contractors.
Several other major carriers announced staff vaccine requirements on the heels of Biden’s mandates. JetBlue, which employs about 21,000 people, recently said that it had reached a company vaccination rate of about 98.6 percent. Delta said in October that 90 percent of employees had been vaccinated. All major carriers face the federal government’s Jan. 4 deadline.
Key coronavirus updates from around the world
Here’s what to know about the top coronavirus stories around the globe from news service reports.
- Northern Ireland’s Health Minister Robin Swann is suing singer Van Morrison, an outspoken critic of lockdowns and other public health restrictions who called Swann’s handling of the pandemic “dangerous,” the Belfast Telegraph reports.
- France’s President Emmanuel Macron is set to update the country Tuesday about the public health outlook as Europe once again becomes the “epicenter” of the pandemic, according to the World Health Organization.
- From Nov. 22, the United Kingdom will recognize all coronavirus vaccines approved by the World Health Organization as valid for inbound travel, an especially important step for visitors from countries where vaccines developed in India and China are most common.
- A court in Singapore on Tuesday further delayed the planned execution of a mentally disabled Malaysian man convicted of trafficking drugs — whose sentence was temporarily halted Monday on procedural grounds — after he tested positive for the coronavirus.
- In New Zealand, thousands joined an anti-vaccination and anti-lockdown protest in the capital, Wellington, on Tuesday morning.
- Thailand plans to determine public health protocols this week for foreign workers who will be allowed to enter the country from Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos as part of a bid to remedy a labor shortage that is weighing down the Thai economy.
Pfizer-BioNTech to seek authorization for coronavirus booster for age 18 and up
Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech are expected to seek authorization for their coronavirus vaccine booster shot for anyone 18 and older, a move that could increase booster rates at a critical moment in the pandemic, according to three officials familiar with the situation.
The request, which may be filed as soon as this week, is likely to win the backing of the Food and Drug Administration, said the individuals, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the issue. That would essentially fulfill the Biden administration’s booster-for-all-adults goal, announced last August amid concerns about waning vaccine protection.
Pfizer spokesman Kit Longley declined to confirm the company’s plans, saying he had no update on boosters.
State Farm maintains ties with Aaron Rodgers after vaccine comments
State Farm, which has a long-running advertising campaign that prominently features Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, said Monday in a statement to The Washington Post that Rodgers has “been a great ambassador for our company for much of the past decade” but that the company does not agree with “some of his statements” regarding coronavirus vaccines.
Nonetheless, the insurance company is not severing ties with Rodgers, whose anti-vaccine comments Friday drew widespread condemnation.
“We don’t support some of the statements that he has made, but we respect his right to have his own personal point of view,” the company said in the statement. “We recognize our customers, employees, agents and brand ambassadors come from all walks of life, with differing viewpoints on many issues. Our mission at State Farm is to support safer, stronger communities. To that end, we encourage vaccinations, but respect everyone’s right to make a choice based on their personal circumstances.”
Thousands protest vaccine mandates in New Zealand's capital
Thousands joined an anti-vaccination protest led by a cavalcade of motorcyclists in New Zealand’s capital, Wellington, on Tuesday morning.
New Zealand-based journalist Jason Walls tweeted that protesters had hurled tennis balls at journalists and at the Parliament building as police and security formed a line around its entrance.
Several protesters told the New Zealand Herald they were opposed to coronavirus vaccine mandates, which require Kiwis to have their first dose by Nov. 15 to work in health, disability and education jobs.
Some protesters carried flags celebrating former U.S. president Donald Trump alongside New Zealand flags and signs.
Police said about 50 people also blocked traffic for about an hour at a northern boundary checkpoint in Auckland, the country’s biggest city, before they were dispersed. An officer was bitten by a protester, police said.
New Zealand has been a covid-19 success story despite recent grappling with the delta variant. It has had 32 deaths and less than 8,000 cases since the pandemic began.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Tuesday the protests against vaccine mandates and other covid-related restrictions were “not representative of the vast bulk of New Zealanders.”
She said 89 percent of eligible New Zealanders had received their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine.
“My message would be to them, and it would be to say thank you — thank you for being vaccinated, thank you for doing what it takes to look after one another,” she said.
Researchers have found a dramatic increase in disinformation during the country’s latest lockdown. Highlighted in a working paper released Tuesday is the link to far-right extremists in the United States. Researchers with the Disinformation Project said anti-vaccination sentiments are used as a Trojan Horse to spread far-right ideologies.
Moderate coronavirus restrictions are in place in Wellington, including mask-wearing in some indoor settings. In Auckland, a 12-week lockdown responding to a delta outbreak is due to begin easing on Wednesday with retail reopening.
Coronavirus questions answered: What covid illnesses are covered as disability?
“Which covid-related illnesses are eligible and recognized to qualify for government disability?”
— Jeanne in Illinois
Qualifying for disability benefits is a complex, sometimes laborious process. It’s typically a tangle of paperwork and requires detailed documentation from your doctors. This is especially true for coronavirus patients because our understanding of the disease and its long-term consequences is still evolving.
People suffering from “long covid” or other lasting effects from the disease can seek federal disability benefits through the Social Security Administration. With some narrow exceptions, these are generally the only government disability benefits available for people whose symptoms make it impossible to continue their jobs.