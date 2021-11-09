Leonard, the chief judge of Cobb County Superior Court, tweeted his mock order on Thursday, poking fun at the taxing burden the lanky, stuffed red elves put on parents each holiday season. For children whose older siblings or cousins have not yet spoiled the truth about Santa, the Elf on the Shelf is known as the eyes and ears for the big man up North — reporting back in the month before Christmas if the children of a particular household have been naughty or nice. Each morning, the elves return to their assigned homes and settle into a new spot.