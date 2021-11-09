The discrepancies ate at Alexander, prompting him to speak of the girl’s appearance frequently, according to the lawsuit. He’d even stay up at night to stare at the baby girl and wonder if she were his. Daphna, meanwhile, tried to convince herself that the baby was hers; after all, she had jet-black hair as a baby. But often, Daphna would experience “dissociation,” according to the lawsuit, and the mother would spend time looking in the mirror, searching for the baby’s features in her own.