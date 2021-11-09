The Waller County district attorney’s office said in a statement that a teenager who drove his vehicle into bicyclists training for a triathlon, hitting all six riders and sending four to the hospital, has been charged with six counts of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon — one charge for each cyclist hit on Sept. 25. The teen, who has yet to be publicly identified, was not charged or cited by police after the incident, despite accounts from victims and witnesses that he deliberately antagonized the riders.