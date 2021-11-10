The legal battle over the Biden administration’s coronavirus vaccination or testing requirements for private businesses is falling along the country’s sharp political fault lines, with Republican-led states, conservative legal groups and sympathetic employers lining up most forcefully to try to block the rules.

Opponents celebrated a court ruling on Saturday that would temporarily halt the policy. But that was just the opening round in high-stakes litigation that could shift to a different set of judges as early as next week under a little-known judicial lottery system — and end up before the Supreme Court, perhaps before the policy is scheduled to take effect on Jan. 4.

The Louisiana-based federal appeals court that issued Saturday’s order is now considering whether to more permanently halt the new rule, which requires companies with more than 100 employees to either mandate vaccinations or require weekly coronavirus testing and masks for those who work on-site or in person with others.

Efforts to block or hobble the federal mandate on private business are also ongoing at the state level. In Kansas, Republican lawmakers said they are laying the groundwork for new legislation to secure financial benefits for workers who lose their job for refusing to get vaccinated, while former Kansas secretary of state Kris Kobach (R) said in a statement that he plans to challenge the mandate in court.

Here’s what to know

  • Public health officials leading the United States’ pandemic response will hold a news briefing this morning at the White House “to provide updates on the COVID-19 response effort.”
  • Pfizer and BioNTech on Tuesday asked the Food and Drug Administration to authorize a booster dose of its coronavirus vaccine for anyone 18 and older.
  • Pfizer’s CEO Albert Bourla said that people who spread disinformation about coronavirus vaccines are “criminals because they have literally cost millions of lives.”