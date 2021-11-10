The Louisiana-based federal appeals court that issued Saturday’s order is now considering whether to more permanently halt the new rule, which requires companies with more than 100 employees to either mandate vaccinations or require weekly coronavirus testing and masks for those who work on-site or in person with others.
Efforts to block or hobble the federal mandate on private business are also ongoing at the state level. In Kansas, Republican lawmakers said they are laying the groundwork for new legislation to secure financial benefits for workers who lose their job for refusing to get vaccinated, while former Kansas secretary of state Kris Kobach (R) said in a statement that he plans to challenge the mandate in court.
In Taiwan, a boat-burning festival aims to ward off sickness. Can it end the coronavirus pandemic?
DONGGANG, Taiwan — The ancient ritual began just before dawn. On a beach in southern Taiwan, thousands gathered as volunteers hoisted a 45-foot boat, lavishly painted in gold and red, on top of a mountain of joss paper. The crowd watched silently as organizers invited the gods aboard. “Prepare to light the firecrackers,” a voice intoned over a loudspeaker.
The vessel quickly went up in flames.
The boat-burning ceremony in Donggang — a traditional Taoist festival that honors guardian deities known as Wang Ye — has protected Taiwan for decades, according to residents. Some say the ceremony helped stave off the worst of the SARS virus in 2003, while others say it has helped scare away typhoons. The Wang Ye are believed to patrol the world every three years hunting disease and evil, and taking them back to heaven.
French president says anyone over 65 must have booster shot to keep health pass
PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday that the country will require anyone over 65 to have a booster shot if they want to keep their health pass, as he warned that Europe faces its “fifth wave” of the virus and caseloads are jumping in several countries.
France is still reporting relatively few new cases per capita, but it has seen hospitalizations and new infections increase in recent days.
The country has for months required that people show a health pass to sit at cafes, eat at restaurants, board long-distance trains and access many other venues. That pass can be obtained after a full vaccination cycle or after recovery from covid-19. Unvaccinated people can temporarily receive the pass following a negative coronavirus test.
Its introduction prompted a surge in bookings for vaccination appointments earlier this summer. France now has one of the continent’s highest vaccination rates, but its booster shot campaign has been off to a slow start.
Meant to boost vaccination rates among that age group, the new rules for over 65-year-old people will take effect in mid-December.
French people over 65 have been eligible for a booster shot since late summer. In his speech on Tuesday, Macron said French people over 50 will become eligible to receive a booster from December, but it will not be required.
Analysis: The reality of the testing option in Biden's vaccine-or-testing mandate
Politics rewards simplicity — and often deliberate and vast oversimplification. That’s on full display now on the right.
Investigating threats against school board members is cast as labeling as “terrorists” parents who would dare to complain. “Critical race theory” has become a catchall for virtually any academic discussion of the impacts of racism. Potential federal financial settlements with families separated at the border is described as if it’s handing out money to undocumented immigrants willy-nilly, rather than compensating people (often those using the legal asylum process) whose children were taken from them.
But another, much more consequential, debate continues to exemplify the dumbing-down of our collective political discourse: President Biden’s vaccinate-or-test mandate for large employers.