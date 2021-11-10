This live coverage has ended. For the latest coronavirus news, click here.

A federal judge ruled Wednesday that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s ban on mask mandates in schools violates the Americans with Disabilities Act, a decision that could have national implications as several other states are embroiled in legal battles over face covering requirements for children.

The ruling from U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel is the latest development in the closely watched feud, and it allows local leaders to once again decide whether they want to implement mask mandates in their school districts.

School mask mandates have for months been a contentious issue, the disputes moving from school board meetings to courtrooms. A handful of GOP-led states, including Arizona and Florida, passed similar bans on mandates. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, meanwhile, has recommended that schools require their students, teachers and staff to wear masks.

Here’s what to know

  • Approximately 900,000 children ages 5 to 11 will have received their first dose of the pediatric coronavirus vaccine by the end of the day, said Jeff Zients, the White House Covid-19 Response Team coordinator, at a Wednesday news briefing.
  • The legal battle over the Biden administration’s vaccination mandate for private businesses is just beginning, and could end up before the Supreme Court.
  • The U.S. is averaging 300,000 first shots per day, its highest weekly average in almost a month, said Jeff Zients, White House Covid-19 Response Team coronavirus coordinator.
  • Twenty-four states have seen at least a 5 percent increase in cases over the past two weeks, raising the question of whether this is the start of what would be the fifth national wave of infections since the start of the pandemic.
  • A Pennsylvania court struck down the state’s mask mandate for schoolchildren in grades K-12 on Wednesday, ruling that the acting health secretary did not have the authority to issue the requirement.