Here's what to know
A federal judge ruled Wednesday that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R) ban on mask mandates in schools violates the Americans With Disabilities Act, a decision that could have national implications as several other states are embroiled in legal battles over face covering requirements for children.
The ruling from U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel is the latest development in the closely watched feud, as it allows local leaders to once again decide whether they want to implement mask mandates in their school districts.
Disability Rights Texas, an advocacy group, challenged the Republican governor’s ban in August, arguing that it discriminates against students with disabilities — many of whom have health conditions that put them at greater risk for severe illness or death — by forcing them to risk exposure to the coronavirus or stay home from school.
Yeakel agreed, barring Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) from enforcing Abbott’s order.
“The spread of covid-19 poses an even greater risk for children with special health needs,” Yeakel wrote.
Disability Rights Texas cheered the news, saying it would allow schools to “take the steps necessary to protect these students.”
“No student should be forced to make the choice of forfeiting their education or risking their health, and now they won’t have to,” Kym Davis Rogers, an attorney with the group, said in a statement.
Paxton’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
School mask mandates have been contentious issues for months, the disputes moving from school board meetings to courtrooms. A handful of GOP-led states, including Arizona and Florida, passed similar bans on mandates. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, meanwhile, has recommended that schools require their students, teachers and staff to wear masks.
A Minnesota Vikings player was hospitalized because of coronavirus-related breathing issues, Coach Mike Zimmer said Wednesday.
Zimmer declined to identify the player but said the player, who is vaccinated, was taken to a hospital emergency room Tuesday night.
“One of our players that was vaccinated, he had to go to the ER last night because of covid,” Zimmer said at a news conference. “I mean, it’s serious stuff. … He’s stable now. But it was scary.”
Zimmer said that the player initially “had a hard time breathing” and remained hospitalized Wednesday.
Days ahead of an anti-vaccine rally he helped organize, North Dakota lawmaker Jeff Hoverson, a Republican, urged his social media followers to gather on the steps of the state capitol on Monday to oppose coronavirus vaccine mandates.
“Noon Monday capital steps Bismarck. We The People rally,” Hoverson wrote on Facebook. “Extremely important for freedom from mandates legislation.”
But he did not make it to the event.
On Sunday, a day before the rally, Hoverson announced he would be skipping the event because he had contracted the coronavirus. He said that he did not need to check into a hospital because he was taking ivermectin — a deworming drug that some people are using to prevent or treat covid, despite several public health agencies advising against it.
“Covid is real and like a really bad flu,” he posted on Facebook. “I am currently quarantining and each day is getting better.”
A Pennsylvania court struck down the state’s mask mandate for schoolchildren in grades K-12 on Wednesday, ruling that the acting health secretary did not have the authority to issue the requirement.
The Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court sided with a Republican state senator and other parents, who had argued that the acting secretary, Alison Beam, did not go through the proper process for implementing new regulations when she announced the mask mandate in August.
The office of Gov. Tom Wolf (D) said it has appealed the decision, which would keep the requirement in place for now.
Beam’s order was consistent with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but the court ruled that she did not have the power to issue it absent an emergency disaster declaration from the governor, which the state’s Republican-controlled legislature overturned in June.
Republican leaders — including the state senator, Jake Corman, who is a plaintiff in the case — cheered the ruling.
“Mask decisions should be made by parents and school boards, NOT unelected bureaucrats,” they said in a statement.
The court order comes just two days after Wolf announced he would allow school districts to lift or alter mask mandates beginning mid-January.
“Now, we are in a different place than we were in September, and it is time to prepare for a transition back to a more normal setting,” Wolf said in his Monday statement on the move.
In the same statement, Beam encouraged schools to continue following CDC guidelines, regardless of the state mandate.
“Evidence of the effectiveness of masking has been so clearly demonstrated over the past three months in schools that we are confident local school leaders will take the steps necessary at the local level to preserve in-person education,” she said.
The Biden administration plans to announce Wednesday that it will invest an additional $785 million into efforts to stymie the spread of the coronavirus in communities that have been hit hardest and those who are at the highest risk of death and disease — people of color, people with disabilities, and people living in rural or low-income areas.
This infusion of money builds on billions of dollars invested in equity-focused programs, such as expanding access to vaccines at community health centers and supporting health workers, that have helped decrease disparities in death rates and closed racial and ethnic gaps in vaccination rates among adults.
“It’s just remarkable. We’re some place different than we were at the beginning of the pandemic,” said Marcella Nunez-Smith, chair of President Biden’s Covid-19 Health Equity Task Force and associate dean for health equity research at Yale University. “The work of the task force from the beginning has been thinking just about how to disrupt that predictability: … Who’s going to get harmed first, who’s going to get harmed worst.”
The pandemic hit with an unequal impact, with Black, Latino and Native American people twice as likely to die of covid-19 as White people. But a recent analysis by the Kaiser Family Foundation shows that at different points in time, including this current wave of the delta variant, disparities in deaths and infections have narrowed for Black and Latino people compared to White people.
The legal battle over the Biden administration’s coronavirus vaccination or testing requirements for private businesses is falling along the country’s sharp political fault lines, with Republican-led states, conservative legal groups and sympathetic employers lining up most forcefully to try to block the rules.
Opponents celebrated a court ruling Saturday that would temporarily halt the policy. But that was just the opening round in high-stakes litigation that could shift to a different set of judges as early as next week under a little-known judicial lottery system — and end up before the Supreme Court, perhaps before the policy is scheduled to take effect on Jan. 4.
The Louisiana-based federal appeals court that issued Saturday’s order is now considering whether to more permanently halt the new rule, which requires companies with more than 100 employees to either mandate vaccinations or require weekly coronavirus testing and masks for those who work on-site or in person with others.
If you are planning to get a coronavirus test ahead of your holiday travels this year, it might be trickier than you expect. While more than 58 percent of U.S. residents are fully vaccinated, experts predict that the demand for coronavirus tests is set to spike, leaving people who may need them for travel documentation or medical reasons scrambling.
There has been a shortage of at-home tests since the delta variant surge earlier this year. Last month, the Biden administration announced that it was buying $1 billion worth of tests to address the shortage. The investment is also expected to drive the price down on testing.
Last year, although the government urged people to stay home, a bump in travel during the Thanksgiving and winter holidays increased demand for tests. The United States can expect a bigger surge this year. A government mandate for employers to vaccinate or regularly test their workers that is facing opposition in federal court could also stress the supply chain.
Vault Health chief executive Jason Feldman, whose virtual health-care company provides coronavirus tests, said suppliers are facing a challenge because more people than ever are getting tested.
“The system is getting very tapped,” Feldman said. “And while there has been some effort by the federal government to spend money to support the testing infrastructure, it’s only to the tune of a very small number of tests relative to the number of people using the tests.” (The Biden administration’s investment is expected to increase the number of at-home tests to 200 million per month by December.)
Here are some tips for navigating the testing shortage before the last minute.
In what the Biden administration deems proof of the effectiveness of vaccine mandates, the United States is averaging 300,000 first shots per day — its highest weekly average among those seeking their first vaccine dose in almost a month.
“Vaccination requirements get more people vaccinated, strengthen our economy and help continue us on our path out of the pandemic,” said Jeff Zients, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, at a Wednesday news briefing.
The Biden administration first required proof of immunization for federal employees. Then it mandated vaccination or testing requirements for private businesses with more than 100 employees. Cities — including New York and Chicago — and several companies have followed suit.
The result, Zients said, was a 40 percent reduction in unvaccinated Americans ages 12 and older — or a drop from 100 million in July to 60 million now.
Yet the moves have spurred a backlash. Legal battles have ensued, underscoring the broader opposition by Republican-led states to requirements for immunizations aimed at curbing the pandemic.
A New Orleans federal appeals court suspended the requirement Saturday for private companies after three Republican-appointed judges found that there was “cause to believe there are grave statutory and constitutional issues with the mandate” — a ruling responding to a lawsuit filed by the attorneys general of Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina and Utah.
The court is now considering whether to more permanently halt the new rule — efforts that come on the heels of other Republican states also crafting legal challenges to the mandate.
On Friday, Missouri Attorney General Eric S. Schmitt (R) led a coalition of 11 states — including Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Iowa, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming — as well as private and nonprofit groups, in filing a separate lawsuit denouncing Biden’s policy as “unconstitutional, unlawful, and unwise.” All the states but Iowa have a Republican attorney general.
The Supreme Court has rejected bids to stop vaccination requirements three times since August. At the state and local levels, similar policies have largely held up in court so far.
The moment April Lowe learned that a coronavirus vaccine had been recommended for children ages 5 to 11, she called her kids’ pediatrician.
Before federal health authorities gave the green light, Lowe, 36, of Jackson Springs, N.C., had tried unsuccessfully to persuade the doctor to vaccinate her oldest son, explaining that he was almost 12 and that his history with asthma and other respiratory issues put him at higher risk for severe disease. She also attempted to get her children into a clinical trial. So when she got the doctor’s office on the phone last week, she booked the earliest appointment and got her 7- and 11-year-old sons vaccinated.
And when a vaccine becomes available for her 2-year-old, she said she will not hesitate.
“I knew beyond a shadow of a doubt that as soon as they were approved, we were getting them,” she said of Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine.
A week after federal health agencies gave a green light to the pediatric coronavirus vaccine, at least 900,000 children ages 5 to 11 in the country will have received their first shot by the end of the day, said Jeff Zients, White House coronavirus coordinator at a Wednesday news briefing.
“The program is just getting up to full strength,” he said. “So we expect more and more kids to get vaccinated across time, and 900,000 shots in arms by the end of the day is a good start.”
With coronavirus pediatric vaccinations a new phenomenon, the figure is “a conservative estimate,” Zients said, assessed from data collected from vaccine providers and state information.
While the total remains unclear, the Biden administration is gearing up to immunize more children. So far, 700,000 additional appointments have been scheduled at local pharmacies, and some 114 children’s hospitals are offering vaccinations. In Minnesota, more than 1,100 locations are available to provide shots — including the Mall of America, the biggest commercial center in the country. In cities such as New York and Chicago, thousands of clinics have been planned in schools.
The development has been welcomed by millions of families hoping to protect youngsters from the virus that has upended their childhood, as it widely forced schools to turn virtual and playdates to be canceled. But the push to inoculate children has also met with doubts from parents, who still wonder about its safety and risks, said Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Since the start of the pandemic, 2 million children ages 5 to 11 have become infected with the coronavirus. The virus’s mortality rate in this age group is significantly lower compared with others, with a toll of 66 deaths to date. Still, Walensky said, it is higher than the average death toll for other diseases that the CDC considers risky — including hepatitis A, meningococcus and varicella — and the agency recommends vaccination.
“To the 60 million Americans aged 12 and older who are not yet vaccinated and the nearly 28 million children 5 to 11 who are now eligible, I strongly encourage you to roll up your sleeves and get vaccinated today,” she said.
At the foot of the Rocky Mountains, Tom Gonzales, director of public health in Colorado’s sixth-largest county, made a decision in mid-October that felt like a dismaying retreat in the battle against the coronavirus. He reinstated an indoor mask mandate.
It was not a popular move, but Gonzales felt he had no choice. In Larimer County, which stretches eastward from the Continental Divide to the high plains and encompasses the city of Fort Collins, hospitals were overwhelmed by a surge of covid-19 patients that began slowly in August, plateaued for a while — and then exploded unexpectedly once the leaves began to turn.
By the end of last week, the number of covid-19 patients in the county’s hospitals matched the peak in December 2020.
What happens when the great pandemic pet boom meets the post-vaccination travel boom? This holiday season, industry experts anticipate a new wave of animal owners will hit the road with the dogs, cats and other creatures they acquired during months of isolation.
Rental service Vrbo told The Washington Post demand for pet-friendly vacation homes rose 40 percent from last year. Pet travel site BringFido said its hotel bookings during spring this year far outpaced pre-pandemic times, and it saw vacation rental bookings increase more than 100 percent.
“All of the indicators suggest that with the pandemic puppies and whatnot, that the phenomenon is real and that people are traveling with their dogs even more than before the pandemic,” said Jason Halliburton, BringFido’s chief operating officer.
Raising three kids, Heather Christena Schmidt has learned a lot about emergency rooms. “Kids are always, you know, getting into stuff,” she says. So when the first puzzling bill arrived, she knew it wouldn’t be the last.
Still, Schmidt, a 39-year-old stay-at-home parent and blogger, felt especially angry over this one.
Schmidt’s 13-year-old daughter, Ava, got her second dose of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine on June 22. After her first dose, administered in May at a CVS, Ava fainted. The reason remains elusive. So her primary care doctor recommended she get the second dose at an emergency room, where she could be treated immediately if anything went wrong.
Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy came out strongly in support of getting children vaccinated against the coronavirus, after actor Matthew McConaughey revealed he has not vaccinated his youngest children and wants to find out more before doing so.
Murthy said Tuesday he supports parents of young children asking questions about coronavirus vaccines, but he ultimately argued that the right choice is to get children vaccinated. “If you are a parent out there and you have got questions, that’s okay to have questions,” Murthy told CNN’s Erin Burnett. “But talk to your doctor, consult credible health sources and recognize this is our opportunity to protect our kids and to get them back to so many things they missed out on.”
Covid-19 “is not harmless in our children,” he added. “Many kids have died. Sadly, hundreds of children, thousands have been hospitalized.”
Murthy said the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine is “effective” and “remarkably safe.” It was recently granted emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration in children between the ages of 5 and 11 and was later recommended for use in that age group by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
McConaughey, who has suggested he is mulling a run for governor of Texas, said Tuesday at the DealBook Online Summit that while he supports vaccination, he does not support a vaccine mandate for children. “I couldn’t mandate having to vaccinate the younger kids,” McConaughey said. “I still want to find out more information.”
McConaughey said he and his wife, Camila Alves, are vaccinated and share a household with his 90-year-old immunocompromised mother. “I’m not vaccinating mine,” he said of his children.
A McConaughey spokesperson later clarified to DealBook founder Andrew Ross Sorkin that the actor was referring to children under the age of 12, who only recently became eligible for the vaccine. McConaughey’s eldest child, Levi, 13, is vaccinated, according to the New York Times. McConaughey has two children under 12.