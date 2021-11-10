As he hiked in, Lantis decided to stash some of his water and one can of bear spray, intending to retrieve them on the way back. A little farther in, he spotted bear fur and scat on the trail. When Lantis reached the base of Mount Holmes and decided to call it a day, he opted not to return the way he came, afraid of running into bears. So he chose to leave the trail and head back via an unmarked route.