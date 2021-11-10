At the Monday news conference, Tichenor was asked if she believed her daughter’s death was connected to the harassment the Justice Department had uncovered. She responded that all of her children, not just Izzy, have experienced racism at school with little action from administrators. Another one of her daughters was recently called the n-word, and students also told her son that he smelled bad, Tichenor said. When she confronted administrators about the incidents, she received unsatisfactory answers, she said.