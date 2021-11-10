Tichenor contacted Izzy’s teacher, but instead of pledging to look into the issue, Tichenor was told the children should work it out themselves, she recalled.
This past weekend, Izzy died by suicide, Tichenor said. She blamed her daughter’s death on the bullying she experienced at her Utah school, as well as dismissive responses from the girl’s teacher and school administrators. She held the news conference to demand accountability from the school district.
“I went to the district,” Tichenor said. “Nobody has said anything.”
In a statement Monday, school district officials said the teacher and administration responded “quickly and appropriately," the Salt Lake Tribune reported. They are working with Tichenor’s family to examine how reports that Izzy was being bullied were handled, the statement added.
“We, like everyone, are devastated by the death of this child,” the district statement said, according to the paper. “We take all incidents and reports of bullying seriously. At this point, the incident we are aware of involved another student. ... As with all allegations of bullying, our investigation will continue.”
Izzy’s death comes only weeks after the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division released the findings of its probe into the Davis School District, where the fifth grader went to school.
The federal investigation found “serious and widespread racial harassment” at schools in the district, which is located north of Salt Lake City, The Washington Post reported.
Students regularly used the n-word in front of Black students, called them monkeys and said their skin resembled feces, the investigation found. Investigators also found instances of racism toward Asian students. The groups make up a small fraction of the 73,000 students, The Post reported.
Parents and students also reported that some district staff members contributed to the harassment, according to the investigation, by referencing racist stereotypes or ridiculing children in front of their peers. Moreover, investigators found that district officials knew of at least 212 instances in which Black students were called the n-word at 27 schools, and generally the district was “deliberately indifferent” to the overall environment of harassment.
In response, the school district pledged to take several steps to address discrimination complaints as part of a settlement with the Justice Department.
At the Monday news conference, Tichenor was asked if she believed her daughter’s death was connected to the harassment the Justice Department had uncovered. She responded that all of her children, not just Izzy, have experienced racism at school with little action from administrators. Another one of her daughters was recently called the n-word, and students also told her son that he smelled bad, Tichenor said. When she confronted administrators about the incidents, she received unsatisfactory answers, she said.
“My kids shouldn’t have to suffer. I’m not going to have another suicidal child,” Tichenor said, breaking down into tears. “She was only 10 years old.”