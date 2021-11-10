Carpoff, along with his wife and five other co-conspirators who also pleaded guilty, carried out the scheme from 2011 through 2018, according to court documents. The Carpoffs’ business, DC Solar, manufactured mobile solar generator units, or MSGs, which are solar panels mounted onto wheeled trailers that harvest and store solar energy for later use. The company, based in Benicia, about 36 miles northeast of San Francisco, promoted the product as an emergency power source for cellphone towers and lighting at sporting events, construction sites and events in remote areas.